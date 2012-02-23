* Chavez characterizes latest treatment as a battle
* Parliament authorizes indefinite travel period
* Questions abound over October re-election bid
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Feb 23 Venezuela's ailing
socialist president, Hugo Chavez, will fly to Cuba on Friday for
an unknown period to undergo new cancer surgery that has shaken
the South American nation before an October presidential
election.
"Once more into battle!" said Chavez, 57, in typically
militaristic language at a lengthy televised Cabinet
meeting on Thursday.
After two operations in Cuba last year, Chavez said he would
fly back on Friday for more surgery early next week to remove a
lesion in the same pelvic area where a baseball-sized tumor was
found during the original treatment.
Chavez had declared himself cured so the downturn
has thrown into doubt his campaign for re-election on Oct. 7.
Questions also are being asked about his capacity to rule OPEC
member Venezuela for another six-year term should he win.
Venezuela's National Assembly, where Chavez has a majority,
gave him "indefinite permission" to be in Cuba - raising the
specter of another possible lengthy absence after he spent weeks
being treated in Havana last year.
"I will return as always, with more energy, more enthusiasm,
more joy and determination to take my place in the vanguard,"
Chavez said in a letter requesting permission to travel abroad
for more than five days, as required by the constitution.
"I am completely sure we will win this new battle."
Chavez is a friend of Cuba's former president, Fidel Castro,
and is guaranteed discreet treatment there.
Speaking to his Cabinet for more than three hours,
Chavez looked upbeat and even sang a ditty.
He said it was unclear how long he would be away,
although "it will not be many days" and government was "in
order" in the hands of Vice President Elias Jaua, other
ministers and "the people," Chavez said.
Opposition politicians - who see the presidential
election as their best chance to end Chavez's 13-year rule -
have called for him to name a temporary replacement but that
looks unlikely. Last year Chavez ran affairs of state from his
Havana hospital bed.
"You cannot govern from anywhere that is not in national
territory," opposition legislator Alfonso Marquina said. "We
demand that the constitution be respected."
Since storming to power in a 1998 election, the
sports-loving former soldier has thrived on an image of physical
strength and is clearly shaken by his health problems.
Chavez has no obvious successor with a power vacuum and
infighting feared should he be incapacitated. The president said
he may need radiotherapy treatment after surgery.
SYMPATHY?
While his latest operation is likely to evoke sympathy,
analysts say that could be offset by concerns over his fitness
to rule. By contrast, opposition candidate Henrique Capriles,
39, projects an image of youth and energy.
"On one hand, it seems unlikely that Venezuelans want to
vote for a weak president," said Gabriel Sanchez Zinny, a Latin
American expert with U.S-based Blue Star Strategies consultancy.
"On the other hand, it is possible that he is using his
condition to portray himself as a victim, thereby attempting to
garner sympathy from voters."
Chavez, who has dominated Venezuela since taking office in
1999 and whose fierce anti-U.S. rhetoric has turned him into one
of the world's best-known leaders, said the 2-centimeter lesion
is probably malignant.
Cancer experts say that sounds ominous, although Chavez has
presented the imminent operation as straightforward.
The government has given no more medical details, meaning
Venezuela's rumor mill is in overdrive, with theories ranging
from his imminent death to the whole thing being a hoax.
Pro-opposition journalist Nelson Bocaranda, who broke the
news of Chavez's latest condition, said on Thursday Chavez was
paying the price for ignoring doctor's orders to rest. In his
latest column, Bocaranda said he may have metastasis - although
the president denied the cancer had spread.
"It is not an encouraging panorama for the man who ignored
recommendations with the sole objective of winning the
presidency in October," Bocaranda said.
Venezuela's widely traded bonds, buoyed by market hopes for
a more business-friendly government in the South American OPEC
nation, have jumped in recent days. On Thursday, the Global 2027
bond rose to its highest price in almost two
years, climbing 2.25 percent to bid at 84.625.
Before the latest cancer news, polls gave Chavez an edge
over Capriles, the governor of Miranda state, for October.
While critics highlight Chavez's authoritarian tendencies to
portray him as a dictator bent on imposing Cuban-style communism
on Venezuela, he remains immensely popular among the poor, who
have benefited from his big spending on welfare policies.
Chavez used Thursday's nearly four-hour Cabinet meeting
to remind Venezuelans of his latest social policies including
new stipends for pensioners and low-income parents. He predicted
a "knockout" in the October election and mocked the opposition
for trying to imitate his style and concern for the poor.