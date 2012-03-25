* Treatment due to begin on Sunday
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, March 24 Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez flew back to Cuba on Saturday to begin
radiation treatment for cancer, but said he was in good shape
and would be back home in several days.
The socialist leader's latest trip to Havana will
heighten anxiety among supporters worried about his health, fan
rumors of a power struggle among his top aides, and leave Chavez
absent just as his election rival is stepping up a campaign
tour.
Since making a triumphant return to Caracas from Cuba a week
ago after a third operation in less than a year to remove a
malignant tumor from his pelvis, the 57-year-old had been saying
he would start radiation therapy soon.
But until Saturday he had not revealed whether he would go
to Cuba or stay in Venezuela for the treatment, which is
expected to leave him weaker during his campaign to win a new
six-year term at an Oct. 7. vote. Chavez has no clear successor.
"I have decided, on the recommendation of my medical team
and my political team, to begin the radiation treatment
tomorrow," Chavez said during a televised cabinet meeting
on Saturday before leaving for Maiquetia international
airport.
As he addressed white-clad troops gathered on the
runway there, government ministers looked on, grim faced. He
said he might have more radiation treatment in Venezuela in the
future.
Little is known about what kind of cancer the president has,
nor how serious it is. So big questions remain about his future.
Chavez has dominated Venezuelan politics for the last 13
years, and his illness has shocked voters in South America's
biggest oil exporter in the run-up to the election.
Some have questioned how fit he would be to govern if he
won, and his treatment is expected to stop him from conducting
the kind of man-on-the-street campaign that has worked so well
in the past to help him drive forward his leftist "revolution."
Sunday will mark four weeks since Chavez's most recent
surgery at Havana's high security Cimeq Hospital.
"Thank God, yesterday they removed the last stitches that
were left from the operation. All very good," he said.
"I'm walking much better ... without any complications. A
month after the operation, we're ready for the radiation
treatment, which will last for around four or five weeks."
The opposition has called on Chavez to name a formal
replacement during his absences in Havana - a proposal he
rejects, preferring to govern from his hospital bed.
"I'm sure this decision (to return to Cuba) will be
criticized by some poisonous opposition spokesmen," he said.
"But I am certain in my heart that the great majority of
Venezuelans are with me and are committed to my full recovery.
... I'll be back in a few days."
'POLLS FOR ALL TASTES'
Chavez's weaker figure contrasts sharply with the youthful,
energetic image presented by his rival, basketball-loving
39-year-old Miranda state governor Henrique Capriles.
But most recent polls have given Chavez a healthy lead over
Capriles, mainly thanks to massive state spending on popular
social projects, as well as his charisma and strong emotional
connection with the country's poor majority.
Venezuelan opinion polls, however, have long been highly
divergent and controversial, with accusations of bias filling
the airwaves every time a new one is published.
Three surveys that came out this month gave Chavez a big
lead in voter intentions of between 52 and 57 percent, versus 22
to 34 percent for Capriles.
Then a fourth poll put the pair just one point apart: 46
percent for the president and 45 percent for his opponent.
"Haha. There are polls for all tastes," a pro-Chavez
political scientist, Nicmer Evans, joked in a Twitter exchange
this week with an opposition blogger who suggested some
pollsters were mere "briefcase companies," while another might
exist only in its owner's imagination.
Before ending Saturday's cabinet meeting and preparing to
leave for Cuba, the president taunted the opposition again,
calling them the candidates of the far-right who were determined
to bring chaos to Venezuela, but would lose at the ballot box.
"You gentlemen of the opposition are going to stay in the
opposition for another 500 years, at least," he said.
Being in Havana may give Chavez the chance to meet Pope
Benedict, who is visiting the communist-led Caribbean island on
Monday after a three-day stop in Mexico.
One Venezuelan journalist, who has been breaking news on
Chavez's cancer saga in the absence of detailed official
information, said the Pope had agreed to a request for a private
meeting with Chavez.
Capriles has sought to avoid entering into speculation over
the president's health, but has been critical of Chavez for not
being treated at home. "What message does that send to the
ordinary Venezuelan?" he asked Reuters in a recent interview.
Chavez prefers going to Cuba because he is guaranteed
greater privacy on the tightly controlled island. He also leans
heavily on the counsel and support of his political mentor and
friend Fidel Castro.
