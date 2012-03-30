* Chavez says 'there is no power vacuum'
* Has had three cancer operations in less than a year
* Very little is known about his condition
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, March 29 President Hugo Chavez returned
home to Venezuela on Thursday after a first session of radiation
treatment in Cuba that he hopes will cure his cancer and allow
him to win a new six-year term in October.
The 57-year-old socialist leader has said he will be flying
back and forth to Havana over the coming weeks as he undergoes
therapy, removing himself from the political stage just as his
election rival ramps up his campaign.
Very little is known about Chavez's condition - he has had
three cancer operations in less than a year - so doubts remain
about the future of the man who has dominated politics in South
America's biggest oil exporter for the last 13 years.
"It's a hard battle. ... I'm good and will continue to be
good. I've taken the treatment very well, thanks to God," he
said during an hour-long pre-dawn speech broadcast on state TV
from the Miraflores presidential palace.
The opposition has demanded the president appoint a
temporary leader to run the government during his absences in
Cuba, something Chavez has repeatedly rejected.
"I may have reduced my speed, but the government has
accelerated. ... There is no power vacuum," he said on Thursday.
He said he expected to return to Cuba on Saturday to resume
his radiation treatment, and to stay there for four more days.
The president started the radiation therapy last Saturday,
saying he would undergo one session a day for five consecutive
days, then fly home to rest for a couple of days. Overall,
Chavez has said, the treatment should last four or five weeks.
He previously underwent four sessions of chemotherapy that
caused him to lose his hair, which has since has grown back.
Chavez forecast he would win the Oct. 7 election with more
than 60 percent of votes. Most recent surveys give him a strong
lead over his opposition rival, youthful Miranda state Governor
Henrique Capriles.
EMOTIONAL CONNECTION
Chavez's strength in the polls is largely due to his
enduring emotional connection with the country's poor majority,
as well as heavy state spending on popular welfare programs.
The surveys consistently show, however, that as many as a
third of Venezuelans remain undecided, and both camps have been
waging a fierce battle to win them over.
"The undecideds are definitely going to define the
election," Luis Vicente Leon, president of Datanalisis, said on
Thursday at the presentation of the pollster's results from
March, which gave Chavez 44 percent to 31 percent for Capriles.
Leon said sympathy over Chavez's illness had supported his
ratings and taken the edge off the political momentum Capriles
gained when he easily won the opposition's primary in February.
"Capriles has not lost the battle," he said. "Clearly it is
not an easy task, but the opposition never had a real option at
presidential elections before, and now Capriles has a chance."
Capriles, 39, is widely seen as the opposition's best hope
of unseating Chavez after years of failure via the ballot box
and street protests. He is on a nationwide "house-by-house
listening tour" to kick-start his campaign.
The center-left politician has largely avoided direct verbal
clashes with the president and is promising a Brazilian-style
government for Venezuela that would promote free-market policies
alongside strong social programs.
Chavez, known for his radical populism, nationalizations and
fierce anti-U.S. rhetoric, has denounced him as the
"ultra-right" candidate and a treasonous puppet of Washington.
In a televised speech later on Thursday, he threatened to
nationalize local or foreign companies he said were helping the
opposition plot to trigger violence around the election.
"I have some information about banks that support all these
groups, private banks. It would not be bad to take them for the
fatherland, for the people," Chavez said.
"Or big national companies and some internationals that earn
a lot of money and support the opposition's plans. ... It would
not be bad to order the nationalization of big companies for
making an attempt against the constitution."
(Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo, Marianna Parraga, Deisy
Buitrago and Eyanir Chinea; editing by Todd Eastham)