* Children in low-income families receive $100 a month

* Populist measure masks economic failure, critics say

By Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, Dec 12 President Hugo Chavez launched on Monday a program to provide $100 a month to poor Venezuelan children in the latest of a plethora of social "missions" that have underpinned his popularity.

Chavez, who will seek re-election next year, says such measures show the tangible benefit of socialist rule in the South American OPEC nation. But critics argue it is a pre-vote ploy masking broader economic failure.

"Thank God, the Bolivarian Revolution arrived in time and is stopping poverty and misery," Chavez said, announcing the initiative at a meeting with low-income pregnant women. He styles his government after independence hero Simon Bolivar.

Under the Great Sons of Venezuela Mission, low-income households will be able to claim 430 bolivars ($100) per month from the government for each child, up to a maximum of three. Disabled dependents will qualify for 600 bolivars.

Chavez supporters say the latest social project, adding to a dozen such missions covering everything from healthcare to low-cost housing, prove how Venezuela's oil wealth is being properly distributed for the benefit of the poor.

The president also said another project would be launched on Tuesday widening the state pension to include "thousands and thousands" of elderly people excluded from the benefit because they never made payroll contributions.

Such measures, Chavez says, contrast with the reduction of benefits amid hard times in Europe and the United States.

Although wary of criticizing a benefit for children being unveiled just before Christmas, opponents say the latest project is a typical populist tactic to maximize votes for Chavez at next October's presidential election.

Despite recovering from cancer surgery in June, Chavez has vowed to win a new six-year term at next year's ballot.

Critics argue that the giveaway is just a plaster on the ailing economy, and that the poor would benefit from better employment prospects than more dependency on the state.

"EACH CHILD LIKE JESUS"

Some say the measure will encourage teenage pregnancies.

"What madness," Chavez said of the criticism. "The problem is not the child but the phenomenon of poverty and misery.

"Those children who are coming, they are a blessing. Each one of you is like the Virgin Mary and each child is like a Jesus who is reborn. Mary was very poor and Joseph did not have a minimum salary," he quipped, referring to another much-vaunted pillar of the government's social policies.

At the event in a Caracas maternity hospital, women peppered Chavez with requests for houses, in a sign both of Venezuela's deep social needs and his his highly personalized style of government. One asked the president to touch her stomach to bring luck to her baby.

He faces a strong challenge from a newly united opposition coalition, but he remains Venezuela's most popular politician with an approval rating above 50 percent.

His "missions" have guaranteed him strong support in urban slums and poor rural areas. They have also exacted a heavy toll on state oil company PDVSA, which is short of funds.

Government officials sometimes stoke fear among the population by saying opponents would reverse Chavez's flagship social policies like free clinics staffed by Cuban medics in the Mision Barrio Adentro (Inside the Slum Mission).

Yet the leading opposition candidate, center-left state governor Henrique Capriles Radonski, has said he would be "mad" to overturn the best of Chavez's social policies.

Poverty levels have fallen among Venezuela's 29 million people during Chavez's 13-year rule, according to U.N. figures, but there is debate over the data and to what extent the government has been responsible for the improvement.

"Given the oil bonanza Venezuela is in, the results should have been much, much better," Radonski said recently.