* Images abound, but no sightings of Chavez since Cuba
return
* President staying on ninth floor of tightly guarded
hospital
* Illness has convulsed politics in the OPEC nation
By Diego Ore and Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Feb 25 From a billboard bearing his
face, to a giant inflatable doll and posters hawked on the
street below, there is no shortage of images of Hugo Chavez at
the Caracas military hospital where he has been since returning
from Cuba.
Yet there has been no sight of the 58-year-old Venezuelan
president since he came home - during the night and without
photos or fanfare - a week ago.
His surprise return to Caracas raised supporters' hopes of a
recovery after December surgery in Havana that was his fourth
operation in 18 months. But other than the government saying
Chavez's breathing problem has worsened, there have been no new
details about the patient on the well-guarded ninth floor.
"We don't even know if he's really here," said Marlene
Vegas, 51, a housewife who lives near the military hospital. "We
have only seen cars with dark windows going in and out."
When Chavez first got back from Cuba, a crowd of supporters
gathered outside to dance and sing "He's back! He's back!",
until hospital staff came out and asked them to keep quiet.
Now just a few curious onlookers and journalists loiter in
front of the complex in the poor downtown San Juan neighborhood,
watched by stern-faced uniformed and plainclothes security men.
A source inside said staircases to the ninth floor had been
barred, and that the only doctors treating Chavez were Cubans.
Given the number of patients and staff at the facility,
which covers more than half an acre (0.2 hectares) and employs
4,000 people, it will be harder for authorities to maintain the
same secrecy around his treatment that Chavez enjoyed in
tightly-run Cuba.
For the moment, though, their efforts appear to be working.
Nursing staff and others at the military hospital, where
Chavez underwent chemotherapy in 2011, told Reuters they knew
nothing about his current medical condition.
Apart from a few photos of Chavez in a Havana hospital bed
that were released by the government, Chavez has not been seen
nor heard from in public since his Dec. 11 operation. He won
re-election in October but was unable to swear in at the start
of his new term last month.
Some in the opposition say those pictures prove they were
right all along, that the president is no longer fit to govern
and that a new election should be organized within 30 days.
"THEY SAY HE'S A CLONE!"
"Nothing is worse than being governed by uncertainty," said
Antonio Ledezma, the opposition mayor of Caracas. The Cuban
hospital photos, he added, did nothing to dispel any concerns.
If Chavez died or had to step down, a new election would
likely pit his preferred successor, Vice President Nicolas
Maduro, against opposition leader and state governor Henrique
Capriles, who lost to Chavez in the October election.
The government, which rejects criticism of being secretive
about Chavez's condition, accuses the opposition of seeking to
spread doubt and destabilize the country.
"We show the photo and they tell us it's Photoshopped and
they don't believe it," Information Minister Ernesto Villegas
said of some opposition leaders. "If we show a video they will
say it's old, and now Chavez is back, they say he's a clone!"
As conspiracy theories and speculation swirl, many
Venezuelans are turning to social media in the hope of
discovering any news.
At the weekend, authorities said they would investigate
attempts to "destabilize and confuse" people - after Twitter
messages circulated about a supposed fight at the presidential
palace between the guards of two top Socialist Party figures.
Defense Minister Diego Molero addressed the tweets directly:
he denied there was a rift, saying Maduro and his ministers were
working "in perfect harmony" with the military, and that the
armed forces were "more united than ever, waiting for the total
recovery of our Commander Chavez."
The possibility of such a recovery looks increasingly
remote. Last week, Chavez's friend and leftist ally, Bolivian
President Evo Morales, said he had been unable to see the
Venezuelan leader during a visit to Caracas because he was
receiving treatment.
Given Chavez's clearly delicate condition, opposition
supporters scoffed days later when Maduro said he and other
government officials had held a series of meetings with the
president on Friday that lasted more than five hours.
The government says the former soldier has difficulty
speaking because he is breathing through a tracheal tube, but
that he gives orders by writing them down.
"We left full of his energy and force ... the immense wisdom
he has to focus on themes, on problems," Maduro said in a
midnight speech on state TV from the military hospital.
"We want to continue giving our deep gratitude for the
support of the Venezuelan people, which has allowed us to get
through these days in peace."
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne, Kieran Murray and David Brunnstrom)