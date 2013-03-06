* Obama offers Venezuelans 'constructive relationship'
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, March 5 While the death of
Venezuela's stridently anti-American President Hugo Chavez on
Tuesday raised hopes in Washington for better U.S.-Venezuela
relations, the Obama administration reacted cautiously as it
weighed the prospects for a diplomatic thaw.
President Barack Obama quickly reached out to Venezuelans,
expressing an interest in a "constructive relationship" in the
post-Chavez era. But analysts said it would be hard to make
tangible progress when deep political uncertainty risks
destabilizing the South American oil-producing nation.
Washington's challenge will be to figure out how far to go
in seizing the opening to engage with Venezuelan leaders as well
as its political opposition without giving the impression of
U.S. meddling following the socialist president's death after a
two-year battle with cancer.
"We're not interested in having a confrontational
relationship with Venezuela," a senior U.S. official told
Reuters. "We're going to have to see how things evolve. It's a
dynamic period."
For Washington, a major test will be whether Venezuela
follows its own constitution - which has been widely
interpreted to require a special election to pick Chavez's
successor - and if such a vote is conducted in a free and fair
way in "accordance with hemispheric norms," the official said.
Washington had accused Chavez and his allies of electoral
abuses, such as intimidating foes and misusing state media
during his 14-year rule.
Chavez had created headaches for successive U.S.
administrations with his strong anti-American rhetoric and his
alliances with some of Washington's main foes, including Cuba
and Iran. The question now is whether his leftist "revolution"
and incendiary foreign policy can live on without his dominant
personality at the helm.
In a normally divided Washington, Chavez's death brought a
rare moment of bipartisan agreement, with Republicans and
Democrats alike seeing it as a chance to turn a page after a
long period of strained U.S.-Venezuelan ties.
"Hugo Chavez was a destabilizing force in Latin America, and
an obstacle to progress in the region," said Mike Rogers, a
Republican from Michigan and chairman of the U.S. House of
Representatives intelligence committee. "I hope his death
provides an opportunity for a new chapter in U.S.-Venezuelan
relations."
"Hopefully there will be a peaceful transition of power in
Venezuela with real, meaningful democratic reforms," U.S.
Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, said in a message
on Twitter.
OBAMA'S NOT-SO-SUBTLE MESSAGE
Obama called it a "challenging time" for Venezuela and - in
a measured but not-so-subtle message to Vice President Nicolas
Maduro, Chavez's preferred successor - said the United States
"remains committed to policies that promote democratic
principles, the rule of law and respect for human rights."
Taking the chill off the relationship between Washington and
Caracas will not be easy.
Recent U.S. efforts to improve long-dormant cooperation in
areas like drug interdiction and regional security were
favorably received at first in Caracas but ultimately failed to
yield any real progress, the senior administration official
said.
And Washington was quick to reject Maduro's accusations,
made just hours before his announcement of Chavez's death, that
the United States had been engaged in a conspiracy against the
president and Venezuela.
"Their statements and actions today call into question their
interest in having a functional and productive relationship with
the United States," the official said.
Chavez, who took on Cuban leader Fidel Castro's role as
Latin America's most vocal critic of Washington, accused the
United States of pursuing imperialist policies in the region as
he used Venezuela's oil wealth to bolster leftist allies.
As for whether Washington hoped to see Venezuela move away
from its alliance with communist-ruled Cuba, the U.S. official
said: "That's up to them to determine who their partners are."
But the official added that Washington has not hesitated to make
known its displeasure when "there were relationships with actors
of concern."
U.S. officials had contended that Chavez' rule eroded
democratic freedoms in Venezuela and he went too far in
concentrating power in his own hands.
But any overt U.S. effort to intervene in Venezuela's
politics now would almost certainly backfire, and possibly harm
the anti-Chavez opposition.
"It is a delicate time. I think the United States needs to
be very patient and not become a factor internally in a way that
... could become negative," said Arturo Valenzuela, the U.S.
State Department's top official for the Western Hemisphere from
2009 to 2011.
Despite the tensions between them, Venezuela has remained a
major oil supplier to the United States.
Chavez had originally spoken of seeking better relations
with the White House when Obama took office in 2009 after the
departure of George W. Bush, whom the Venezuela leader once
called "the devil."
But that quickly soured, with Chavez saying Obama was
disappointing the world by sticking to Bush's policies.
The U.S. embassy in Caracas has been without an ambassador
since 2010 when Chavez rejected the U.S. appointee. That led
Washington to revoke credentials of Venezuela's ambassador.
Latin America experts warned of upheaval to come in
Venezuela that could complicate any U.S. efforts.
"You're going to have forces within 'Chavismo' vying for
power and for the spot of Hugo Chavez," said Carl Meacham of the
Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"Is it going to get better?" he asked, referring to U.S. ties.
"I'd say probably not."
But analysts said change will come, albeit not immediately.
"Chavez has played an outsized role in the hemisphere,"
said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the
Americas think tank. "So his passing will change hemisphere
politics. This is an ending of an era or the beginning of a new
one."
(Additional reporting by Deborah Charles, Roberta Rampton, Phil
Stewart, Paul Eckert and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Warren
Strobel and Philip Barbara)