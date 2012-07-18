CARACAS, July 18 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with Chevron
to secure $2 billion in financing to boost oil
production at Petroboscan, a joint venture between the two
companies.
Since the end of 2010, Venezuela's energy ministry has been
pressuring some 20 joint ventures between PDVSA and foreign
energy partners to find extra funding to raise output.
The socialist administration of President Hugo Chavez has
threatened to cancel the ventures' permits if they fail to hike
production.
PDVSA said Chevron would provide the funds to Petroboscan at
a rate of Libor plus 4.5 percent, and the last payment would be
made in 2025. The agreement includes preliminary accords to make
outstanding payments to Petroboscan, PDVSA said.
A Chevron spokeswoman said the company had no comment.
The joint ventures suffer from recurrent cash flow
difficulties due to the late dividend payment by PDVSA.
Petroboscan, located in western Venezuela, produces 115,000
barrels per day. It is 60 percent controlled by PDVSA and 40
percent owned by Chevron.
A lack of investment, especially in the western regions of
South America's biggest crude exporter, has led to falling
output at the mature fields since 2009.
The OPEC nation has an ambitious production goal of 3.5
million bpd this year, up from the 2.9 million bpd last reported
by the government, mostly through investment in the vast Orinoco
extra-heavy oil belt.