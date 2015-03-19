CARACAS, March 19 China is poised to lend
Venezuela around $10 billion in coming months, half as part of a
long-standing bilateral financing deal and the other half for
development of oil fields, a senior official at state oil
company PDVSA said on Thursday.
The first $5 billion loan, part of the Joint
Chinese-Venezuelan Fund, is due to be signed this month and will
be destined for wide-ranging projects in the OPEC country, said
the official, who asked not to be identified.
The other $5 billion loan is set to be clinched in June and
will likely stipulate contracting Chinese companies to boost
production in PDVSA's mature oil fields, the source said.
(Reporting by Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris
Reese)