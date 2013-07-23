By Brian Ellsworth
| CARACAS, July 23
up to $5 billion from China to finance a state investment fund
that was recently the victim of an embezzlement scheme by the
fund's own employees involving millions of dollars.
State media on Tuesday cited a government official saying
that Venezuela was in talks for a third tranche of financing for
the Joint Chinese-Venezuela Fund, which invests in projects such
as housing and infrastructure and repays loans with oil
shipments.
President Nicolas Maduro's government said this month that
eight people were arrested for appropriating $84 million from
the fund, which has received two $4 billion tranches from the
China Development Bank since its inception in 2007.
"In the next two weeks we are going to have another round of
high-level negotiations in Caracas with China Development Bank,"
said Temir Porras, president of state development bank Bandes
that administers the fund, in comments reported by state media.
"(The next tranche) could reach $5 billion. That's what
we're negotiating right now."
The public prosecutors' office has said it plans to charge
four fund employees, including one identified as the acting
executive manager, with money laundering and financial crimes.
Four employees of an industrial maintenance company were
also implicated.
A website for the fund, www.fccv.org.ve/, which
provided only basic information including a one-sentence
description of its purpose, appears to have been largely taken
down following the arrests.
In an unrelated corruption case also involving Bandes, U.S.
authorities in May charged employees of a New York broker-dealer
with generating more than $66 million through a kickback scheme
use to win Bandes' bond-trading business.
Maduro has launched what he calls a battle against
corruption and has announced arrests for crimes ranging from
extortion of merchants to contraband of iron at a state-run
mining firm.
Opposition leaders call the effort a smokescreen that avoids
targeting his most important allies and does nothing to improve
the transparency of murky state-run investment funds that spend
billions of dollars without the oversight of Congress.
The new loan from China may help provide hard currency for
Venezuela's exchange control system, which business leaders say
does not provide enough dollars for imports of consumer goods,
leading to sporadic shortages of products such as toilet paper.
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said earlier this year the OPEC
nation had received a total of $36 billion from China as of last
August, at which point it received an additional tranche of $4
billion.
Last year he told a Congressional hearing that Venezuela had
repaid $17.9 billion of those loans.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Christopher Wilson)