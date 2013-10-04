By Eyanir Chinea
| CARACAS
CARACAS Oct 4 Venezuela in the coming months
will begin negotiating a renewal of a $20 billion credit line
with China, President Nicolas Maduro told Chinese media,
boosting the OPEC nation's reliance on the Asian giant's
finances.
The two nations have bolstered trade over the last decade
and since 2007 have signed loan agreements for some $41 billion
that Venezuela repays in oil and fuel.
The two countries will begin discussing a renewal to a
financing deal linked to a state-run fund called the Long-term
Large Volume Fund, Maduro said in an interview with China's CCTV
rebroadcast late on Thursday by Venezuelan state television.
"We are finalizing another fund, the Large Volume Fund, also
called the Long Term Fund, which should be renewed immediately
and negotiations should begin at the end of this year or the
start of next year," Maduro said.
He did not provide additional details.
The credit line was originally negotiated in 2010 by the
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who died of cancer in March.
The fund in 2012 disbursed $1.7 billion and 11.1 billion in
Chinese renminbi, totalling around $3.5 billion, on projects in
electricity, transportation, industry and agriculture, according
to the finance ministry's annual report.
Maduro during a visit to China last month secured a $5
billion loan through a separate financing arrangement known as
the Joint Chinese-Venezuelan Fund, which also involves repayment
in oil.
Despite holding the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela
has faced growing financing needs as a result of heavy spending
on social programs and slumping productivity of its domestic
industries.
It currently sends some 310,000 barrels per day of oil and
fuel to China to repay loans, equivalent to close to 10 percent
of the country's official oil production.
The political opposition accuse the socialist government of
"mortgaging" the country's oil reserves to finance murky state
investment mechanisms that do not disclose how much they have
received and what they have done with the money.
The government dismisses those accusations as politically
motivated criticism, saying the funds have been crucial for
infrastructure projects led by Chavez.
But Maduro has acknowledged corruption in the management of
the funds, announcing in July that officials and private
contractors had been arrested for embezzling $84 million from
one of the Chinese-financed funds.