CARACAS Jan 7 President Nicolas Maduro said on
Wednesday he had secured a total of more than $20 billion in
investment from major creditor China for economic, social, and
oil-related projects.
It was unclear if part of the announced investments include
new loans for the cash-strapped OPEC member, or if the
investments were part of an existing oil-for-loans deal between
Venezuela and China.
"We have wrapped up over $20 billion in investments during
the course of this day's work," Maduro said in comments from
Beijing broadcast on Venezuelan state television after a meeting
with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Venezuela is desperate for hard currency in the face of a
recession, the highest inflation in the Americas, and falling
oil prices. China has already provided billions of dollars in
loans that are repaid through oil and fuel shipments.
Maduro also said Venezuela was strengthening ties with
Chinese banks and that financing for development, the
Chinese-Venezuelan fund, the Large Volume fund and "other
mechanisms" were set to be approved in the first half of the
year, without providing further details.
He said China would also increase its stakes and investments
in the Venezuela's oil sector and the Orinoco oil belt, but did
not provide further information on that either.
Urging unity within OPEC and cooperation with non-OPEC
nations such as Russia and Mexico, Maduro repeated earlier
statements that he believed oil prices would rebound "sooner or
later."
Increased funds would likely improve Venezuela's cash flow
this year, when state spending is likely to increase in the
run-up to parliamentary elections.
That said, economists are urging far deeper changes to end
the crisis, including unifying Venezuela's Byzantine currency
controls and increasing the price of what is the world's
cheapest gasoline.
Maduro has so far appeared unwilling to implement the
crucial but unpopular measures, as his approval ratings drop.
He promised economic announcements after the New Year's
holiday but then left for a trip to Russia, China and OPEC
members. Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco later said measures
would be unveiled once he and Maduro return to Caracas.
