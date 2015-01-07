(Adds comments by analyst, Venezuela opposition, bond
CARACAS Jan 7 President Nicolas Maduro said on
Wednesday he had secured more than $20 billion in investment
from China for Venezuela's economic, social, and oil-related
projects, but was mum on potential new loans for the
cash-strapped OPEC member.
It was unclear if part of the announced investments could
include new loans, or whether the investments were part of
existing oil-for-loans deals between Venezuela and its major
creditor China.
"We have wrapped up over $20 billion in investments during
the course of this day's work," Maduro said in comments from
Beijing broadcast on Venezuelan state television after a meeting
with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The socialist government is desperate for financing in the
face of a recession, the region's highest inflation, looming
bond payments, shortages of basic goods, and falling oil prices.
China has already provided billions of dollars in loans that are
repaid through oil and fuel shipments.
"The $20 billion seems to be committed to specific projects,
which will likely involve Chinese companies and provide jobs for
Chinese workers and markets for Chinese goods," said Risa
Grais-Targow, senior analyst for Latin America with Eurasia
Group.
"As a result, the funds do not necessarily represent freely
available cash that the government can use for imports or to
make debt payments."
Maduro also said Venezuela was strengthening ties with
Chinese banks and that financing for development, the Joint
Chinese-Venezuelan fund, the Large Volume fund and "other
mechanisms" were set to be approved in the first half of the
year, without providing further details.
Venezuela's conservative opposition interpreted Maduro's
silence on loans to mean he had not secured a new credit line.
"A desperate Maduro went looking for fresh money to import
food and what they gave him were promises of investment in
'projects,'" opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wrote on
Twitter.
Separately, Maduro said China would increase its stakes and
investments in the Venezuela's oil sector and the Orinoco oil
belt, but did not provide further information on that either.
Urging unity within OPEC and cooperation with non-OPEC
nations such as Russia and Mexico, Maduro repeated earlier
statements that he believed oil prices would rebound "sooner or
later."
Venezuelan bonds continued tumbling on Wednesday amid
concerns that falling oil prices and cash-flow problems will
force it to default.
The Global 2027 bond fell 7.915 points to yield 25.019
percent with the Global 2031 falling 1.460 points to yield
29.339 points.
