CARACAS Aug 6 Chinese construction machinery
maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd is willing to help
Venezuela and state oil company PDVSA sell bonds in China and in
Asia, Sany chairman Liang Wengen said during a visit to Caracas
on Thursday.
Sany provides construction equipment to Venezuela through a
bilateral oil-for-loans financing scheme under which Beijing has
lent $50 billion. The loans are paid off with shipments of crude
and fuel by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA.
"Sany ... (is) willing to further strengthen the cooperation
with the government of Venezuela for the issuance of bonds by
PDVSA, as well as those of Venezuela, in China and in other
regions of Asia," Liang said, speaking through an interpreter,
in comments broadcast on state television.
Low oil prices have left the OPEC nation increasingly
reliant on China to meet financing needs as its borrowing costs
on capital markets have soared.
Venezuelan debt is considered the riskiest of emerging
market bonds, yielding 30 percentage points more than comparable
U.S. Treasuries, according to JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified
Index.
Liang, described by Forbes magazine as having a net worth of
$5 billion, said Sany is interested in cooperating with
Venezuela's government in areas including oil and gas and home
construction.
Sany Heavy Industry, a division of Sany Group, in
December announced plans to set up a bank.
Hit by a market slowdown, Sany Group in May said it was
seeking to diversify away from heavy machinery and was venturing
into smartphones.
Chinese firms have won lucrative contracts to export goods
to Venezuela through the oil-for-loans agreement, sometimes in
the shadow of China-backed factories meant to produce those very
goods locally, a Reuters review found.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Ken Wills)