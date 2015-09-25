By Corina Pons
CARACAS, Sept 25 A $5 billion loan that
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA negotiated with China will be
available by year-end, but the funds will go directly to
contractors rather than into company coffers, a senior PDVSA
source told Reuters on Friday.
President Nicolas Maduro announced the loan during a trip to
Beijing in September, saying the funds would be put toward
boosting oil production.
"The money will begin flowing at the end of this year," said
the source, who asked not to be identified. "(It) will be paid
directly to the companies that execute the projects."
Venezuela has received $50 billion in financing from China
through an arrangement created in 2007 under which the South
American nation repays loans in shipments of crude and fuel.
Maduro's government has in the past used Chinese financing
to bolster flagging international reserves, which have steadily
weakened since last year on the oil market rout.
The source said PDVSA is planning its 2016 operations with
the expectation that oil prices will bounce back above $50 per
barrel.
"Next year will be a less difficult year than this one in
terms of prices," said the source, estimating that the country's
crude will sell at a price "above $50 per barrel."
Venezuela's basket of crude and refined products closed the
week at $40.51, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.
With prices at current levels, PDVSA has struggled to pay
providers, meet budget targets, and pay for imports, according
to industry analysts.
But the company is prepared to pay down $3.4 billion in
bonds that mature in late October and early November, the source
said. He confirmed that the government has bought back a portion
of the outstanding debt, without saying how much.
"We are going to pay, as we always have," he said, adding
that the expected increase in oil prices will help the company
pay off some $3 billion in bonds that come due in 2016.
PDVSA also expects in the coming months to reduce its debts
with oil services companies, which have grown this year as a
result of lower revenue.
"After (the debt payments), there will be more room to pay
providers," he said.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Hay)