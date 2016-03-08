CARACAS, March 8 Venezuela and China are considering "adjustments" to a multibillion-dollar financing agreement under which the South American nation borrows money and repays in shipments of oil and fuel, Venezuela's Oil Minister said on Tuesday.

The OPEC nation, which has received some $50 billion in Chinese financing since 2007, is struggling with a contracting economy and runaway inflation following a collapse in oil prices that has raised concerns of a debt default this year.

Investors have hoped that China will provide financial relief, or at least ease the terms of the loan agreement to help Caracas meet heavy debt payments.

"We spoke of the adjustments that we have to make to accommodate the economic vicissitudes of the changing times," said Eulogio del Pino, who visited Beijing last week with other Venezuelan officials, in an interview with state television.

"We had the opportunity to discuss very clearly the financial strategy that we have."

He did not provide additional details.

The Venezuelan delegation that accompanied Del Pino also met with representatives of the China Development Bank, which has provided most of the financing.

Venezuela's bonds are the highest-yielding of any emerging market security, paying an average of some 33 percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasury bills.

Investors and analysts worry that state oil company PDVSA will struggle to make about $3 billion in bond maturity payments at the end of this year as a result of declining international reserves and a deepening economic crisis.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says default rumors are part of a campaign by right-wing adversaries to tarnish his government, and notes that the ruling Socialist Party has never missed a bond payment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alan Crosby)