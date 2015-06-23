By Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons
SAN FRANCISCO DE YARE, Venezuela, June 23
SAN FRANCISCO DE YARE, Venezuela, June 23 Five
years after Chinese home appliance maker Haier agreed
to build a $912 million factory in Venezuela, its washing
machines and refrigerators are almost the only ones available in
the country's department stores.
Those appliances, however, are not made in Venezuela.
They are instead imported from Haier factories in China and
paid for through an oil-for-loans deal dating from 2007 under
which China lends cash and is repaid in crude and fuel.
The cost of leaving Haier's facility idle is primarily borne
by Venezuela's socialist government, because its construction
was bankrolled with $800 million borrowed from China.
While most foreign firms are being battered by Venezuela's
currency controls and product shortages, Chinese companies like
Haier are doing brisk business thanks to cooperation deals that
give them privileged access to the OPEC nation's economy but
leave business risks in the government's hands.
The Chinese loans - some $50 billion since 2007 - have
shored up Venezuelan finances at a time when low oil prices have
prompted default concerns and effectively shut the country out
of global capital markets.
But Venezuela is struggling to make good on promises that
Chinese financing would spur new industries and reduce its
century-old dependence on the oil industry.
China, on the other hand, has won a steady supply of oil for
its economy and lucrative contracts for its companies to export
goods to Venezuela, sometimes in the shadow of China-backed
factories meant to produce those very goods locally, a Reuters
review of dozens of official Venezuelan documents found.
Bus-maker Yutong sold $353 million worth of
buses upon agreeing in 2013 to help build a factory, which today
consists of a patch of cleared land dotted with construction
equipment.
Heavy machinery firm XCMG closed an export order
of $745 million after agreeing in 2011 to help build a local
facility, the location of which has not been determined.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA bought dozens of drilling
rigs from China despite having built a rig production facility
through a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese oil giant
CNPC. The facility is not producing rigs, according
to workers.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who negotiated the deals
with China saying they would foster a vibrant manufacturing
sector, predicted the Haier factory an hour outside Caracas near
the town of San Francisco de Yare would start up in 2012.
"We're going to build a factory with the support of China,
the support of Haier, to make home appliances," Chavez beamed in
a 2011 television broadcast featuring Yare's traditional
'dancing devils'. "Right now we're bringing them in, but soon we
will be making all of that here."
At the entrance to the Haier compound, the only visible
activity on a recent visit was of workers milling around below a
gate embossed with Chinese characters.
CAPTIVE MARKET
Haier secured a supply agreement for 3 million home
appliances, also financed by the oil-for-loans program, which
had generated $1 billion in revenue as of 2014, according to
foreign ministry documents seen by Reuters. It is not clear how
much cash, if any, Haier put into the facility.
"While Haier's cooperation in the country started through
projects to sell household appliances, this has developed into a
deeper commitment to serve our Venezuelan customers," Haier said
in an emailed statement, noting test operations began in 2012.
"Production lines are now readied ... once the related
facilities are put in place, mass production in the industrial
park will start."
Venezuelan officials say opposition criticism of the China
relationship is meant to undermine President Nicolas Maduro, who
was elected in 2013 after his mentor Chavez died from cancer.
They note that joint ventures with device-makers Huawei
and ZTE and cloud computing giant Inspur
have assembled millions of cell phones and laptops
in Venezuela.
Though the operations benefited for years from a steady
supply of dollars - a crucial benefit at a time of strict
currency controls - production dropped at all three in 2014 for
lack of hard currency.
XCMG declined to comment. The other companies, along with
Venezuela's industries ministry, did not respond to questions.
Securities filings to China's stock exchanges generally make
little more than fleeting references, if any, to Venezuela.
Still, the China deals ensure supplies of manufactured goods
that are otherwise scarce.
Chinese cars are given away or sold cheap by state agencies
to soldiers and civil servants, helping satiate a starved
market. Haier appliances have been widely distributed through a
government program called My Well-Equipped House and now fill
shelves of private retailers.
"My refrigerator broke and there are no spare parts to fix
it, so I came to get one of these Chinese ones," said retiree
Ivonne Teran, 59, standing in line outside a Caracas store
filled with Haier fridges - the only brand available.
The alliance began in 2007 as Venezuela sought new sources
of financing and China wanted to secure steady crude supplies.
Both wanted to reduce U.S. influence in Latin America.
They created the Joint Chinese Venezuelan Fund, which has
received $30 billion, and the $20 billion Large Volume and Long
Term Fund. Venezuela in 2014 shipped 630,000 barrels per day of
oil and fuel under agreements with China, part of which went
toward servicing loans, according to PDVSA's 2014 annual report.
China has recovered more than half of what it has lent. In
contrast, outstanding foreign bonds issued by Venezuela and
PDVSA total $69 billion.
"The scale of China-Venezuela practical cooperation is very
large ... The sectors are broad and the results are very good,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.
BUILD FACTORIES, IMPORT PRODUCTS
Venezuelan ministries or state-run firms typically tap the
funds to build power plants, dredge waterways, or revamp sugar
mills, using Chinese equipment and advisors, according to
documents detailing some 200 projects being financed in 2014.
Reuters' review found that, under the bilateral arrangement,
nine Venezuelan ventures were formally created in which Chinese
firms own equity stakes. These include a food production
company, the Haier and Yutong plants, three device assembly
plants, and three oil industry ventures.
Venezuela does not publish comprehensive lists of
Chinese-funded projects or their completion status.
An important benefit for some Chinese firms is bypassing
currency controls, which regulate access to dollars for imports
or remittance of profits to foreign headquarters.
Venezuela has slashed dollar sales as oil revenue dried up
and steadily devalued the bolivar currency, creating billions of
dollars in losses for multinationals and crimping auto assembly
as the likes of Ford Motor Co and General Motors
struggle to import parts.
But China's Chery Automobile Co Ltd receives only
dollars for parts sold to an assembly facility that is majority
owned by Venezuela's government, according to a Chinese national
who worked at the Venezuela venture.
That facility brought in more parts as measured by weight
than GM and Ford combined during the first 11 months of 2014,
according to a Reuters analysis of import data, despite having
less than half of those companies' combined assembly capacity in
Venezuela.
Chery has also benefited from exports of cars manufactured
in China, billing $140 million in 2013 alone in operations
financed through the bilateral arrangement. Chery did not answer
questions. GM and Ford declined to comment.
Venezuelan officials say Chinese funds come with fewer
strings attached than those provided by multilateral lenders
such as the IMF or the World Bank.
"Nobody comes here to put conditions on our revolutionary
government as to what we should or shouldn't do with the
resources," said Planning Minister Ricardo Menendez, who heads
the China-Venezuela commission, in an interview.
He called Chinese funding a vote of confidence that will
help Venezuela produce more of its own goods.
That does not appear to be the case of drilling rig producer
ICTV, majority owned by PDVSA with a 15 percent stake held by
China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation, a division
of China National Petroleum Company.
ICTV opened in 2009 with plans to assemble rigs from
imported parts and later to manufacture them from scratch.
After investing $150 million, ICTV assembled a combined
total of 13 rigs in 2010 and 2011, according to PDVSA reports.
But in 2011 and 2012, PDVSA purchased 86 fully assembled rigs
from China.
ICTV workers, who filed a complaint with the national
comptroller's office alleging corruption, say the plant produces
replacement parts but no rigs, for lack of materials.
CTPDC and PDVSA did not respond to questions.
(Additional reporting by Jake Spring, Aizhu Chen and Michael
Martina in Beijing, Sue-Lin Wong in Shanghai, M.B. Pell in New
York, Cesar Montes in San Felipe, and Maria de los Angeles
Ramirez in Puerto Ordaz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kieran
Murray)