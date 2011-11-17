* Venezuela paying for Chinese loans with crude oil
* Another $4 billion credit expected, minister says
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Nov 17 Venezuela will pay a $4 billion
debt to the China Development Bank by February in the latest of
rolling loans from the Asian powerhouse that are being repaid
with oil shipments, a minister said on Thursday.
With China now the single biggest foreign source of
financing for President Hugo Chavez's government, Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA has to send 430,000 barrels per day of
crude oil and products to cover the debt.
Finance Minister Jorge Giordani said the South American
OPEC member's arrangement with China was unprecedented in Latin
America. An initial $4 billion loan from 2007 was already paid
and another would be canceled early in 2012, he said.
"The second loan for another $4 billion will be paid in
February of next year," Giordani told reporters, adding that a
third $4 billion tranche was agreed in principle.
Officials say the Chinese money goes to social projects and
infrastructure, though opposition politicians and some
economists complain of a lack of transparency in the accounts.
In addition to the three $4 billion tranches, China's
government lender also gave Venezuela a separate $20 billion
credit line in 2010.
According to an Energy Ministry document leaked this month
by an opposition legislator, PDVSA will take an $18.43 billion
hit this year alone due to the China credits.
"The volume of shipments constitutes a big, financial
impact for PDVSA," said the document, which carried Energy
Minister Rafael Ramirez's signature but has not been confirmed
by government officials.
"As well as lost revenue, PDVSA has to cover the cost of
royalties, income tax and the costs of production and
refining," the document said.
PDVSA has long been the financial motor of Chavez's
self-styled "revolution" in the nation of 29 million people,
financing everything from new houses and subsidized food to
free healthcare and schools in slums.
But critics say Chavez has gone too far, squeezing his
cash-cow too hard and jeopardizing its long-term stability at a
time when PDVSA needs financing for major development projects
in Venezuela's heavy-crude Orinoco Belt.
Until 2009, Venezuela was able to discount its shipments to
China from its obligations to the national government coffers,
but since then it has had to absorb the cost.
