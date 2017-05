CARACAS, Sept 1 President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela has signed a deal with China for a $5 billion loan to increase the OPEC country's oil production.

Maduro, speaking from China in a broadcast shown on Venezuelan state television on Tuesday night, said the loan was destined "to increase oil production in a gradual way in coming months," without providing further details.

