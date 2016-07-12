CARACAS, July 11 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said on Monday that Citibank NA, planned to shut
his government's foreign currency accounts within a month,
denouncing the move by one of its main foreign financial
intermediaries as part of a "blockade."
"With no warning, Citibank says that in 30 days it will
close the Central Bank and the Bank of Venezuela's accounts,"
Maduro said in a speech, adding that the government used the
U.S. bank for transactions in the United States and globally.
"Do you think they're going to stop us with a financial
blockade? No, gentlemen. Noone stops Venezuela."
Citibank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, could not
immediately be reached for comment about the purported measure
against Venezuela's monetary authority and the Bank of Venezuela
which is the biggest state retail bank.
With the OPEC nation's economy immersed in crisis, various
foreign companies have been pulling out or reducing
operations.
Critics say the socialist economics of Maduro and his
predecessor Hugo Chavez have been a disaster for Venezuela,
while the government blames its political foes and local
businessmen for waging an "economic war" against it.
Due to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the
government relies on Citibank for foreign currency transactions.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing
by Andrew Hay)