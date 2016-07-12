July 12 Citigroup Inc said its unit will
stop correspondent banking and servicing of certain accounts in
Venezuela.
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that
Citibank planned to shut his government's foreign currency
accounts within a month, denouncing the move by one of its main
foreign financial intermediaries as part of a "blockade."
Citibank said the decision was taken after a periodic risk
management review.
Due to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the
Venezuelan government relies on Citibank for foreign currency
transactions.
