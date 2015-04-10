By Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons
| CARACAS, April 10
Venezuela's flavorful cocoa,
coveted centuries ago by pirates and now a darling of specialty
producers, will not be enriching foreign chocolate bars any time
soon.
The South American country's socialist government has
drastically reduced export permits for cocoa in the last five
months, according to Venezuela's cocoa industry group.
The group said about 5,000 tonnes from the January-February
cocoa harvest are stuck in the country, ruffling chocolatiers in
top importers Japan and Switzerland and risking roughly $17.5
million in export revenue.
"They're ruining the reputation of Venezuela as a cocoa
exporter," said group President Alejandro Prosperi.
Governments around the world require export licenses,
sometimes to limit sales of goods in short supply. Local media
said the export license restrictions may be intended to bring
down domestic chocolate prices.
Chocoholics need not fret about their favorite treats,
however, as Venezuela's annual cocoa exports total no more than
8,000 tonnes, a fraction of the world's roughly 4 million-tonne
output.
Still, the holdup highlights the risks for businesses in
highly regulated and sometimes unpredictable Venezuela. It is
also creating a headache for chocolatiers planning to flaunt
their aromatic Venezuelan cocoa on wrappers.
"We're trying to offer cacao of other origins to our clients
but it doesn't always work, because of the name or the aromatic
profile," complained a Swiss trader who has 75 tonnes blocked in
Venezuela. "If the cocoa doesn't arrive now it will rot and
we're going to have to wait for the next harvest."
The government did not respond to requests for comments.
SITTING BEANS
The tumble in cocoa exports comes amid a souring business
climate in crisis-hit Venezuela.
Sweeping nationalizations and product shortages have crimped
domestic production, and today the OPEC country is
overwhelmingly dependent on oil.
Cocoa, grown abundantly along the tropical Caribbean
coastline, is one of the few products Venezuela still exports,
albeit nowhere near as much as its neighbor Brazil.
Chocolate appears in safe supply domestically, unlike basics
including toilet paper and meat, for which Venezuelans spend
hours queuing up for.
An employee at a buzzing chocolate store in affluent eastern
Caracas on Friday said the store's cacao supply was regular.
Still, producers already suffering from lack of milk and
machinery are poised to take a further hit.
"Venezuela has the best cocoa in the world, but foreign
buyers have told us they're going to have to substitute it if
Venezuela can't meet its obligations," said Prosperi.
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth in
Caracas and Marcy Nicholson in New York; Writing by Alexandra
Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)