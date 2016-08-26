By Diego Oré and Liamar Ramos
| VALENCIA, Venezuela
VALENCIA, Venezuela Aug 26 When Venezuelan
entrepreneurs Alejandro Blanchard and Elio Angulo decided to
create cardboard coffins, they were looking for an ecological
selling point to compete against classic wood and brass caskets.
Three years on, with the oil-rich country mired in deep
economic crisis, their "bio-coffins" are becoming a viable
option because of high prices for wooden coffins and shortages
of brass ones.
Blanchard and Angulo are offering their product in funeral
homes in Venezuela, home to one of the world's highest murder
rates, and business is looking promising.
"Death impoverishes the masses ... and the bio-coffin is a
solution for this crisis Venezuela is suffering," said Blanchard
before presenting his goods in a funeral home in the central
city of Valencia.
Biodegradable coffins are in vogue in Europe and the United
States, but they are also finding a niche in Venezuela in the
face of shortages, triple-digit annual inflation and a deep
recession.
A wooden coffin in Venezuela can cost 280,000 bolivars,
equivalent to about a year of earnings at minimum wages and
about four times that of a biodegradable coffin.
"The bio-coffin can reduce funeral costs by around 80
percent," said Miguel Salazar, the president of a funeral home
network in central Venezuela, after watching a presentation
about the coffin.
Made of recycled corrugated fiberboard, the bio-coffin is
light, can hold up to 230 kilos (500 pounds) and can be put
together in less than 10 minutes.
Three hundred bio-coffins can be made with the number of
trees required to build a single wooden coffin and require
about half the amount of fuel during cremation. Blanchard and
Elio Angulo say they have received orders from Colombia, Ecuador
and Peru.
While the crisis is set to drive the coffins' popularity at
home, Blanchard, who runs an environmental non-governmental
organization, hopes the trend will also raise ecological
consciousness.
"When we conserve the environment, we help preserve life:
the living are the most valuable, not the dead," he said.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)