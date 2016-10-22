BOGOTA/CARACAS Oct 22 Colombia's Avianca
airline is avoiding Venezuelan airspace after a flight from
Spain was approached by at least one warplane on Friday,
creating a diplomatic incident, according to flight data, an
airline source and authorities.
Colombia's Defense Ministry said the plane flying from
Madrid to Bogota was briefly approached by a Venezuelan military
plane, resulting in diplomatic conversations and Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro ordering an investigation.
There was no official word from Avianca, but a source at the
carrier told Reuters it had suspended flights to and over
Venezuela after two warplanes approached its plane on Friday
evening, forcing it out of Venezuelan airspace.
Data from online tracker FlightRadar24 confirmed Avianca's
flights were avoiding Venezuela on Saturday.
It also showed Avianca's Boeing Dreamliner took a sharp turn
when flying over west Venezuela around 2000 local time (2000
EST/0000 GMT), in line with a statement by Colombian
authorities.
The South American neighbors have for years had a volatile
relationship, with Venezuela's socialist government sometimes
accusing Colombia of provocation, and claims in the other
direction that Caracas has supported Colombian guerrillas.
The lengthy border is a constant source of tension.
Both nations' defense and foreign ministers have discussed
the plane incident, Colombia said. It said Maduro "personally
ordered the investigation into the case."
Venezuelan authorities did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The Colombian statement cited Venezuelan
authorities as saying its warplane was on a "navigation
mission."
(Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra
in Bogota and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Grant McCool)