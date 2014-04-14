By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 14
defunct New York broker-dealer were indicted Monday as part of a
widening U.S. investigation into foreign bribery involving their
employer and Venezuelan state economic development banks.
Benito Chinea, the former chief executive of Direct Access
Partners LLC, and Joseph Demeneses, a onetime managing director
at the firm, were the latest individuals charged in connection
with foreign bribes paid to secure trading business.
Federal prosecutors in New York accuse Chinea, 47, and
Demeneses, 44, of participating in a bribery scheme from 2008
through 2012 involving payments to a senior official at
Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de
Venezuela, known as Bandes.
Prosecutors have previously said the kickback scheme
generated more than $60 million in fees for Direct Access
through the bond trading business the Bandes official directed
to the firm.
The official, Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, in
exchange earned $5 million in kickbacks, prosecutors have
previously said.
Direct Access's parent company filed for bankruptcy after
charges were first unveiled in May.
Gonzalez meanwhile pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy
to violate the Travel Act and commit money laundering, as well
as two substantive counts tied to each of those
violations.
She and three former Direct Access employees or associates
who have also pleaded guilty have been cooperating with
prosecutors as the investigation continues.
Chinea and Demeneses were arrested Monday morning. A
15-count indictment against them carried charges including
conspiracy, money laundering and violations of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act and the Travel Act.
The two men pleaded not guilty at a hearing before U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote, who set bail for both at $1 million
each. The judge scheduled trial for Feb. 9.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission meanwhile on
Monday sought to add Chinea and Demeneses as defendants in a
related civil lawsuit filed in last year over the "massive
scheme."
As part of the proposed amended complaint, the SEC added a
new allegation that Demeneses and four other Direct Access
employees engaged in a similar kickback scheme involving a vice
president at a second state-owned bank, Banfoandes.
The Banfoandes vice president is not named in the complaint.
The San Cristobal-based bank was shut down by the Venezuela
government in 2009.
Lawyers for Chinea and Demeneses declined comment.
The case is U.S. v. Chinea, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-240.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)