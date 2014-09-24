CARACAS, Sept 23 Three men convicted of
murdering a former Miss Venezuela and her ex-husband this year
were sentenced to at least 24 years in jail in a case that shook
the crime-ridden South American nation, authorities said.
Monica Spear, 29, a soap opera actress, and Thomas Berry,
39, died after being attacked when their car broke down at night
on a highway in central Venezuela in January.
The 2004 Miss Venezuela winner lived in the United States
but was vacationing in her homeland at the time. The pair's
5-year-old daughter survived but took a bullet in her leg.
Three men confessed to their involvement in the murder, the
public prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Jean Carlos Colina, 19, got a 26-year sentence, while Jose
Ferreira Herrera, 18 and Nelfrend Jimenez Alvarez, 21, were
jailed for 24 years, the statement said. Four other men, one
woman, and two adolescents still face proceedings in the case.
The case devastated Venezuelans who saw it as a particularly
awful symbol of the violent crime they have long suffered.
Venezuela's official homicide rate late year was 39 per
100,000 inhabitants, but local non-government organizations put
the figure at nearly twice that for a total of 24,000 deaths.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said beating violent
crime is a top priority and spoke movingly about Spear's death
at the time. His critics say state anti-crime plans do not
tackle root causes, such as impunity for many criminals, corrupt
judges and complicity by some poorly paid police.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)