CARACAS May 7 Shortages of motorcycle parts in
recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are
being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local
motorcyclists' association said.
Socialist-run Venezuela is reeling from shortages of foods,
medicines and machinery due in part to currency controls that
crimp imports.
That strain appears to have exacerbated theft in the already
violence-plagued country where police officers are gunned down
for their weapons, trucks ambushed for merchandise and commuters
held up for cellphones.
"They're killing those of us in the street to steal our bike
because there are no bikes or spare parts," Jorge Montaño, a
leader of Venezuela's National Socialist Federation of
Motorbikers, said on Thursday.
"Well-dressed women participate in the scam. They ask for a
taxi ride, and when you arrive there is a thief waiting to rob
you. Sometimes our companions don't want to hand over the
motorcycle and they shoot them in the legs or they kill them."
Bikers are prime targets because they zip en masse around
the South American country's choked roads every day, added
Montaño, who said the federation has millions of members.
He had no national statistics on hand, but said some 17
people have been murdered for their motorbikes in his home state
of Vargas this year alone.
Venezuela's Interior Ministry did not immediately reply to
requests for comment.
Amid a tumble in oil prices, the cash-strapped OPEC member
has prioritized food imports and debt servicing, leaving less
hard currency for other purchases.
Montaño said he was calling on President Nicolas Maduro to
put the federation in charge of importing spare parts from China
to prevent a further escalation of crime and alleviate the
shortages.
Fellow bikers echoed his worries, with one saying he was now
heading home early and paying particular attention at red lights
where holdups are common.
"The situation is worsening," said another biker from the
west side of Caracas who was held up at gunpoint for his
vehicle. "You live life minute-to-minute."
