* Veteran newspaper puzzle-writer denies secret code
* State media pundit says death plot against Chavez brother
* Affair highlights pre-election tensions in Venezuela
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, May 11 A veteran Venezuelan
crossword-writer has been accused of hiding a coded message to
assassinate President Hugo Chavez's brother in the latest
surreal twist to election year politics in the South American
nation.
Neptali Segovia was interviewed by intelligence agents, his
newspaper said on Friday, after a state TV pundit said he had
disguised a message to gun down Chavez's brother, Adan, in the
answers to various clues in a crossword this week.
"These sorts of messages were used a lot in World War Two,"
the pundit, Perez Pirela, said earlier in the week in a dramatic
denouncement of Ultimas Noticias newspaper on live television.
Segovia has denied any subversive intentions.
While causing laughter in some circles, the case also shows
the dangerously polarized environment in Venezuela, where the
socialist Chavez has been accusing opposition leaders of
planning violence in the run-up to an October presidential vote.
Mystery over cancer-stricken Chavez's condition has only
heightened the nervous atmosphere in Venezuela.
The pugnacious Pirela, who uses an early evening TV show to
lay into Chavez opponents, said a group of mathematicians,
psychologists and others had studied the Spanish-language
crossword and concluded it was a coded assassination plot.
Answers to clues included "Adan", "asesinen" (meaning
"kill") and "rafaga" (which can mean either a burst of gunfire,
or a gust of wind).
LIKE DE GAULLE?
"It's a message ... I'm speaking in the name of truth,"
Pirela added, noting how French leader Charles de Gaulle used to
broadcast coded messages from London to Resistance fighters in
France during World War Two.
Police were not available for comment.
But Ultimas Noticias said six officers from Venezuela's
intelligence service had visited the newspaper's editorial
offices on Thursday asking for information about Segovia.
After that, he went voluntarily to the intelligence
service's headquarters to give a statement, it said.
"I am the first to want to clarify this. I have nothing to
hide because the work I have been doing for the last 17 years
has only a cultural and education intention, and is
transparent," Segovia was quoted as saying.
"I was treated respectfully. They took down my comments and
made a routine summary. Then they took me home."
Another newspaper, the militantly pro-opposition Tal Cual,
lampooned the Chavez government on Friday with a front-page
crossword highlighting the nation's ills.
Clues included: "What officials do when they misuse public
funds" (Corruption); Perhaps the most abused law?
(Constitution); and "Name of supreme leader who governs our
destiny? Bearded." (Fidel Castro).
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Anthony
Boadle)