HOUSTON Oct 17 Venezuela's PDVSA bought two
cargoes of Russian Urals light crude from a unit of Petrochina
to be delivered starting in November at the Isla
refinery in Curacao operated by the state-run oil company,
traders told Reuters on Friday.
These cargoes will be the second crude import made by the
OPEC member since signing a supply contract with Algeria's
state-run Sonatrach to buy Saharan blend light crude that will
start this month to be used as a diluent for Venezuela's extra
heavy crude production.
"The Russian crude will be refined at Isla, mainly to
produce lubricants, but there is not a signed supply contract,
so PDVSA could buy other grades in the future," one of the
sources said.
Amidst declining oil production and exports, PDVSA is
running out of light crudes to use as diluents for its extra
heavy output from the vast Orinoco belt, its main producing
region.
Urals is a light crude of 31 API degrees of density and up
to 1.35 percent sulfur, used as a reference grade for pricing
Russian exports.
With the world's largest crude reserves, Venezuelan's
imports of oil are highly controversial. PDVSA is trying to cut
costs by replacing naphtha purchases made on the open market
with light crudes, while formulating better quality blends that
could be sold at higher prices.
MORE IMPORTED OIL
The 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Isla refinery in the
Caribbean island of Curacao is a facility rented and operated by
PDVSA that has been working well below its capacity in recent
years because of a lack of power and other services. Those
problems are being addressed this year.
The Isla refinery has been processing in recent years a
significant volume of Venezuelan Mesa 30 light crude that is now
urgently needed to be used as diluent, so the Russian crude will
replace that feeding, the sources said.
"PDVSA's long-term strategy is to replace all the Mesa 30
crude it is injecting to its refineries with foreign light
crudes. That would allow the company to formulate better blends
to be exported," the source added.
PDVSA in August put on hold its exports of diluted crude oil
(DCO) made of heavy crude and naphtha to review its cost
structure and avoid losses amidst an oil market worried because
of falling crude prices.
PDVSA's refining unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum,
in September only received four 500,000-600,000 barrel cargoes
of DCO versus seven cargoes the previous month, according to
Reuters Trade Flows data.
Venezuela's first ever import of crude is scheduled to
arrive Oct. 26 to the Jose terminal, coming from the Algerian
port of Bejaia.
The crude will be mixed with extra heavy oil in Venezuela,
but a PDVSA source told Reuters that is possible that the
company will later decide to start producing blends in the
Caribbean, mainly in the Saint Eustatius terminal that was
leased earlier this year by the company.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Marguerita Choy)