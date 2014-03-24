BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche 3 years subordinated bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.9 percent
CARACAS, March 24 Venezuela's central bank said its new Sicad 2 foreign exchange system sold dollars at a rate of 51.8 bolivars per greenback during its inaugural session on Monday.
That price was well above the country's two existing official currency exchange rates of 6.3 and around 11 bolivars, but not far below the black market level of 57 to 58 bolivars. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BEIJING, April 27 China will continue to push forward the internationalization of the yuan currency, and further promote free trade and investment, central bank vice governor Fan Yifei said on Thursday.