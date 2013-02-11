* Bolivar to drop 32 pct this week
* Colgate, Avon among those most exposed
* Price controls to hurt recovery efforts
* Spanish companies also partly impacted
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Feb 11 Venezuela's latest currency
devaluation will hurt a range of U.S. and European companies
that sell to consumers in the country, as state-imposed price
controls make it more difficult for those companies to protect
their profits.
On Friday Venezuela devalued the bolivar by 32 percent, its
fifth such move in a decade. For U.S. companies that do
substantial business in the country, such as Colgate-Palmolive
Co, Avon Products Inc, Procter & Gamble Co
and Kimberly-Clark Corp, that means their earnings in
bolivars are now worth less when converted back to dollars.
Colgate-Palmolive warned on Monday it would take a one-time
charge of $120 million in the first quarter to re-measure its
balance sheet at the new rate. Its shares were flat on Monday
after falling 1.5 percent on Friday.
Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa, which just last
week reported its second-best profit in the last five years,
said it would lower its net asset value to 142 million euros as
a result of the bolivar devaluation. Smurfit shares fell 2.71
percent.
Edenred, the French company that makes vouchers
and pre-paid cards, said the devaluation would cut earnings
before interest and tax by more than 2 percent. Its shares fell
1.63 percent
Analysts said this latest devaluation could hurt companies
more than previous moves because the prices of thousands of
products, ranging from bottled water and meat to soap, deodorant
and toothpaste, were capped under a 2011 Venezuelan law meant to
fight inflation. The law calls for periodic revisions, nominally
yearly, but which were avoided in 2012.
"The impact of currency devaluation in Venezuela has
historically been partly offset by price increases, which may
take longer to realize with Friday's devaluation given price
controls implemented by the government to regulate corresponding
pricing actions," Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan said in a note.
Colgate, best known for its namesake toothpaste, makes more
of the staple-type goods subject to price controls than many
other companies. It warned the revaluation would cut earnings by
as much as 7 cents per share per quarter. BMO Capital Markets
analyst Connie Maneaty said the move could slice forecast 2013
earnings per share growth in half, to 5 percent over 2012.
"We think most investors had been bracing for a devaluation,
although we think that price controls limit (Colgate's) ability
to manage through this devaluation relative to past ones," said
Ian Gordon, an analyst at S&P Capital IQ.
Colgate could try to raise prices in larger markets, such as
Mexico and Brazil, to mitigate the impact of being unable to
raise prices in Venezuela, said Consumer Edge Research analyst
Javier Escalante.
Shares of Spanish companies with Venezuelan exposure also
edged lower on Monday, among them the telecoms heavyweight
Telefonica, banking group BBVA and insurer
Mapfre. In all three cases analysts expected an
earnings hit on the order of 3 percent or less.
RAISE PRICES ELSEWHERE
Analysts said that while the latest devaluation was expected
and necessary, it still did not bring the official exchange rate
anywhere close to the black market, meaning yet another round of
devaluations was likely before long.
Trade experts say the problems are one result of Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez's drive toward socialism, a condition that
should persist even after the cancer-stricken leader dies or
steps down.
"Until there's a change in the nature of the regime in
Venezuela, not just the person but the nature, we're going to
likely see the value of the currency continue to fall," said
Peter Morici, a professor at the University of Maryland and
former top official with the International Trade Commission.
Cosmetics direct-selling leader Avon is one of the most
exposed Western countries to a devaluation, though it is not
subject to the same levels of price controls as Colgate.
Avon, which reports its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday,
got 5 percent of its revenues in Venezuela in the first nine
months of 2012, but 11 percent of its operating profit. The
company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Venezuela is one of Avon's fastest growing markets, with
revenues excluding the impact of currency up 18 percent. At the
same time sales in Brazil and Russia, two of its top markets,
have been uneven, and the U.S. market has been declining.
In its last quarterly filing Avon said it had "monetary net
assets" (which it did not define) of $222 million denominated in
the Venezuelan currency. Avon's shares fell 2.5 percent on
Friday but recovered on Monday.
Economists have been calling for a devaluation of the
bolivar, and a number of companies that do business in Venezuela
had made it clear that they expected it to come this year.
Last week, Clorox Co said it was increasing its
contingency for just such an event in the current fiscal year,
which ends in June.
Ford Motor Co has a South America business that is a
small fraction of its North American operations, but it warned
in January that earnings there would be flat this year on
currency risks, pointing to Venezuela and Argentina.
Venezuela inflation is already at double digits and expected
to rise further, and the price controls imposed will only hurt
revenue further.
"If price controls remain in place, this could impact top
line growth over the next few years, after hitting margins this
year. Furthermore, most analysts feel that even the new exchange
rate is unsustainable, meaning that we could go through this
again soon," said J.P. Morgan consumer products analyst John
Faucher in a note Monday.