CARACAS Oct 5 President Nicolas Maduro's
government plans to use fingerprint machines at airports to try
to root out no-shows who buy tickets to scam travel-related
currency controls without even flying, in the latest symptom of
Venezuela's economic chaos.
Most flights out of the South American OPEC nation are
booked solid months ahead because locals buy up tickets to
enable the purchase of dollars at a preferential rate.
In a phenomenon Venezuelans have dubbed "currency tourism,"
many do not even bother taking the trips, meaning planes often
fly out half-empty. People sell their dollar allowances on the
black market for a profit of up to seven times their official
worth.
Stung by a barrage of headlines on the subject, officials at
the weekend said they planned to put fingerprint machines at
airports, ports and borders to identify the no-show scammers.
Only after people registered at those machines would their
hard currency allowance be activated, the immigration service
Saime said in a statement.
"Dollars have to be used to feed the national economy, not
to speculate with," Saime head Juan Carlos Dugarte said, adding
that his organization was working with state currency board
Cadivi to stop the scam.
The surge in "currency tourism" has been added to annualized
inflation of 45 percent, frequent blackouts, and shortages of
basics such as toilet paper and milk as another symbol of the
economic problems piling up.
Maduro narrowly won a vote this year to replace socialist
leader Hugo Chavez, who died of cancer, but he has been
struggling to deal with Venezuelans' grassroots problems, forge
his own political identity, and keep the ruling Socialist Party
united.
'THE SCRAPE'
Chavez introduced currency controls a decade ago and the
disparity between the official price of 6.3 bolivars to the U.S.
dollar and the illegal black market rate, which is nearly seven
times higher, is wider than at any point since then.
There are strict limits on the availability of dollars at
the official rate but with a valid airline ticket Venezuelans
may exchange up to $3,000 at the government rate.
They profit from that using their credit cards in an
arbitrage process known as "el raspao," or "the scrape." Either
they use credit cards abroad to obtain a cash advance which they
then carry home, or they send their cards to friends overseas
who swipe the cards and send the cash back.
Sometimes people fly abroad carrying multiple cards of
friends and relatives that they "scrape" in one go.
Critics of Maduro, led by opposition leader Henrique
Capriles who lost the April presidential poll by 1.5 percentage
points, say failed socialist economics and mismanagement are to
blame for this and a host of other economic distortions.
But the government alleges that a silent "economic war" is
being waged by rich opponents encouraged by the United States.
Maduro expelled three American diplomats this week over the
issue and has promised to "radicalize" government in response.
The scramble for airline tickets has led to a huge rise in
prices, often double or triple what they were a few months back.
Local consumer group Anauco criticized the plan to introduce
fingerprint machines as "improvised and uncomfortable" for
honest travellers, saying authorities could easily identify the
no-shows by cross-referencing immigration data and flight
manifests with registers held by currency board Cadivi.
"Our airports often collapse anyway due to the normal
security processes, so we can ill afford a new measure or
possible queue before boarding," it said.
Economists are clamoring for an easing of the foreign
exchange system to stop problems like "currency tourism".
"Nothing is going to work unless you attack the root
problem: reducing the gap between the official and parallel
rate, or at least making it manageable," said Asdrubal Oliveros,
of local think-tank Ecoanalitica.