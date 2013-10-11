By Daniel Wallis and Diego Ore
CARACAS Oct 10 Venezuela raised the amount of
dollars to be auctioned by the central bank to local businesses
via a complementary foreign exchange system, and the president
said on Thursday that such sales could now be held every week.
The economy has become a major challenge for President
Nicolas Maduro, who faces dollars trading on the black market
for seven times the official rate and annual inflation that hit
almost 50 percent last month.
The central bank says it has allocated a total of $859
million to importers over the last seven months through four
auctions of the new foreign exchange mechanism, known as Sicad,
which was set up to complement decade-old currency controls.
Maduro said on state TV he had approved $900 million for the
auctions, $100 million of which would be available immediately.
"I just approved ... the release of $900 million, as an
extra effort, in order to invest all the weeks that come. From
today, they are going to inject no less than $100 million in the
Sicad system," the president said.
The auctions are aimed largely at local businesses who
complain that lack of access to dollars has caused shortages of
consumer goods ranging from flour and car parts to toilet paper.
Trade groups representing business sectors given priority to
receive funds in the Sicad auctions so far say they have no idea
where most of the $859 million went.
The government says currency controls - a cornerstone of
Venezuelan economic policy since 2003 - have been exploited to
the tune of billions of dollars by shell companies claiming
fictitious exports.
Set up by Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez to stop capital
flight and inflation, the controls offer big profits for anyone
who can buy dollars at a preferential rate and then resell them
for about seven times more on the black market.
Speaking earlier on Thursday during a televised meeting with
the army's high command, Maduro had appeared suggest the central
bank could auction $900 million a week via Sicad if needed.
"The dollars the fatherland needs to function are completely
guaranteed, without problems, up to Dec. 31," he said, drawing
loud applause from his uniformed audience.
"If it goes beyond that, I've decided, perfecting Sicad, to
offer via Sicad an amount of not less than $900 million a week
to complement whatever needs the economy might have."
Market players said that figure sounded high, given that it
was roughly equivalent to the OPEC nation's total oil income. On
the other hand, $100 million was much less than what was needed.
"You have a market starved for dollars because of the lack
of Sitme (a defunct currency auction system) and Sicad supply
this year, and demand for dollars for Christmas imports,
Christmas vacations and bonuses," said Russ Dallen, head trader
at Venezuela investment bank Caracas Capital Markets.