BRIEF-Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
CARACAS Oct 11 Venezuela will auction $100 million at weekly central bank auctions through a complementary foreign exchange system aimed at easing access to hard currency for local businesses, a top government official said on Friday.
Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez, who was also named as vice president for the economy earlier this month, said the new, more-regular auctions of the Sicad exchange mechanism would begin next Wednesday and be held every week thereafter.
* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
March 31 Debt sales by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal market slumped 10.1 percent to $85.87 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter last year, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Friday.