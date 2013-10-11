By Eyanir Chinea

CARACAS Oct 11 Venezuela will auction $100 million at weekly central bank auctions through a complementary foreign exchange system aimed at easing access to hard currency for local businesses, a top government official said on Friday.

The economy is a big challenge for the government of President Nicolas Maduro, which faces importers complaining that they are starved of greenbacks and annual inflation that hit almost 50 percent last month.

In a bid to resolve politically embarrassing shortages of consumer goods such as car parts and toilet paper, the government will provide the auction system, known as Sicad, with more dollars and will hold the sales more frequently.

"Starting next Wednesday ... each week we're going to auction $100 million via Sicad," the petroleum Minister and vice president for the economy, Ramirez, told a news conference.

"We have the resources to support this offensive."

The central bank says that over the last seven months it has allocated a total of $859 million to importers through four auctions of the Sicad mechanism, which was set up to complement decade-old currency controls.

But trade groups representing business sectors given priority to receive funds in those auctions say they have no idea where most of the $859 million went.

President Maduro said late on Thursday he had approved a further $900 million to be auctioned via Sicad.

The government says the country's currency controls - a cornerstone of Venezuelan economic policy since 2003 - have been exploited to the tune of billions of dollars by shell companies claiming fictitious exports.

Set up by Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez to stop capital flight and inflation, the controls offer big profits for anyone who can buy dollars at a preferential rate and then resell them for about seven times more on the black market.