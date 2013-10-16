By Eyanir Chinea
| CARACAS
CARACAS Oct 16 In the immigration area of
Venezuela's biggest airport, about a dozen officials in red
T-shirts and baseball caps randomly check passengers leaving
the country.
The officials are not guards or police: they are bureaucrats
at state currency board Cadivi investigating whether travelers'
documents match their requests for hard-to-get dollars.
The new checks, launched this month, have contributed to
infuriating, hours-long queues at the Simon Bolivar
international airport, which serves Caracas, Venezuela's
capital.
"Unfortunately, people are always going to try and beat the
system," said photographer Francisco Blanco, looking irritated
in a slow-moving queue before his flight to Paris.
"The problem is that we still have currency controls. So
there are a lot of tricks going on. And with the black market
price of the dollar so high, it's difficult to stop them."
So-called "currency tourism" has become a major problem for
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government as Venezuelans
make profits using a play on the South American country's
tightly regulated foreign exchange system.
There are strict limits on the availability of dollars at
the official rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar.
But with an airline ticket, an individual can exchange
Venezuelan bolivars for up to $3,000 at that rate. Many of those
greenbacks are diverted for sale on the black market, where each
dollar can fetch about seven times the official rate.
The farther away the traveler's destination, the higher the
allocation of dollars, meaning there is also a trade in illegal
tickets to fool Cadivi when dollar requests are made.
"We're very rigorous on the authenticity of tickets," said
Cadivi security manager Rafael Marfisi as a line of travelers
hurried to have their details checked in a computerized
database.
"Many people tell Cadivi they're going to destinations such
as Costa Rica, Peru and Ecuador. And then they travel to closer
places such as Panama, Aruba or Curacao."
A trip within the Caribbean entitles a Venezuelan to buy up
to $1,000 from the government at the official rate, while Peru
warrants the maximum allocation of $3,000.
CHAVEZ-ERA CONTROLS
A decade of currency controls, first put in place by late
leader Hugo Chavez, has largely failed to reduce capital flight
and inflation.
Venezuela's economy is beset by shortages of consumer goods,
and annual inflation rose to almost 50 percent last month.
The checks take place after travelers have passed through
security and before they reach the airport's passport desks.
The operation is a pilot program ordered by Maduro, who has
vowed to crack down on currency tourism, which he says is part
of an "economic war" being waged against his government.
"We've discovered people who ask for dollars on behalf of
juveniles, and then later their children don't board the plane,"
Marfisi said. While there with a group of journalists, his team
identified four travelers whose requests for dollars did not
tally with their records.
Such cases are forwarded to state prosecutors, who will then
decide whether to bring illegal currency exchange charges that
could result in a fine or up to seven years in prison.
Staff at the airport who normally search for illicit
substances and contraband also now have the right to search a
traveler's wallet or purse for dollars, or credit cards in the
names of friends of relatives.
Amid the grumbles and long faces in the queue, some were
supportive of the crackdown.
"The Cadivi coupon should not be transferable, and state
resources must be used for education, sports or tourism
purposes," said Wolfgang Mejias, a professional fencer, as he
waited for a flight to Europe.
"It doesn't bother me if they check me or ask questions."
The government plans to introduce fingerprint scanners to
examine departing Venezuelans' credentials even more closely.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)