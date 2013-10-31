CARACAS Oct 31 Venezuela will create a new
exchange rate for tourists to buy up to $10,000 of the local
bolivar currency per year in a measure intended to help reduce
black market trading, the government said in its official
gazette on Thursday.
The announcement by the Finance Ministry and Central Bank
said new foreign exchange counters would be established at
airports and ports where foreigners enter the South American
nation.
There was no indication, however, of what price the dollars
would be sold at.
Under strict exchange controls in place for a decade, the
greenback's official rate is 6.3 bolivars, although access at
that level is heavily-restricted to priority goods like
medicines and foods.
Authorities also sell dollars to businesses via weekly
auctions, in a system known as Sicad, where traders say the
price is around 11 bolivars.
But the U.S. currency fetches more than 50 bolivars on the
illegal market, according to web sites that track it.
Thurdsay's measure appeared intended to keep tourists away
from black-market trading by offering a bolivar rate that would
presumably be higher than the official level but lower than the
illegal one.
Visitors flying into Venezuela's main international airport,
at Maiquetia outside Caracas, are often approached by black
market currency traders as soon as they step out of arrivals.
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government says its
right-wing enemies inside and outside Venezuela are "sabotaging"
the economy by promoting illegal currency trading, price
speculation, hoarding and deliberate acts of destruction.
But government critics, in the sharply polarized nation
ruled by Hugo Chavez for 14 years until his death from cancer
earlier this year, blame socialist policies, corruption and
bureaucratic incompetence for the economic problems piling up.
As well as the currency distortions, Venezuela is suffering
from a near-50 percent annual inflation rate, and shortages of
basic goods from milk to toilet-paper due in part to the
scarcity of dollars available to importers.