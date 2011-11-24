Nov 24 Even though Venezuela's bolivar currency
remains overvalued, according to economists, President Hugo
Chavez will avoid ordering another unpopular devaluation as he
heads into an election year. [ID:nN1E7AM1UK]
Following are some facts about the bolivar under Chavez:
* In January 2010, his government devalued the bolivar,
setting two rates of 2.6 and 4.3 versus the dollar. In December
2010 it abolished the lower 2.6 rate, which had been available
for essential imports such as medicines and some foods.
* Chavez introduced currency controls in 2003 in a bid to
prevent capital flight during a period of political turmoil
following a failed coup against him. He fixed the bolivar at
1,600 to the dollar and put restrictions on forex purchases.
* The December 2010 devaluation was the fourth since then,
with the bolivar dropping to 1,920/dollar in 2004 and 2,150 in
2005. In 2008, the government lopped three zeros from the
currency and issued new bills and coins.
* The currency in Venezuela's oil-dominated economy has a
recent history of instability. Financial turmoil in the 1990s
led to rapid loss in value, with bands, fixed rates and a free
float all unsuccessful in stopping the decline.
* The bolivar's weakening has been tied to soaring
inflation, which peaked at 103 percent in 1996 when the
government of former President Rafael Caldera lifted price and
foreign exchange controls.
* The complicated exchange system is perceived as
cumbersome to outsiders, but Venezuelans are experts at
navigating multiple rates. Critics of the system say it
encourages corruption as officials can offer access to the
better of the rates.
* During the 1970s, Venezuela's currency was one of the
strongest in the region, enabling its people to enjoy plenty of
foreign travel and shopping. Venezuelans were known, one joke
went, for always saying "Dame dos!" (Give me two!) when
stocking up on expensive goods in Miami during those days.
(Reporting by Caracas Newsroom)