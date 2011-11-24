Nov 24 Even though Venezuela's bolivar currency remains overvalued, according to economists, President Hugo Chavez will avoid ordering another unpopular devaluation as he heads into an election year. [ID:nN1E7AM1UK]

Following are some facts about the bolivar under Chavez:

* In January 2010, his government devalued the bolivar, setting two rates of 2.6 and 4.3 versus the dollar. In December 2010 it abolished the lower 2.6 rate, which had been available for essential imports such as medicines and some foods.

* Chavez introduced currency controls in 2003 in a bid to prevent capital flight during a period of political turmoil following a failed coup against him. He fixed the bolivar at 1,600 to the dollar and put restrictions on forex purchases.

* The December 2010 devaluation was the fourth since then, with the bolivar dropping to 1,920/dollar in 2004 and 2,150 in 2005. In 2008, the government lopped three zeros from the currency and issued new bills and coins.

* The currency in Venezuela's oil-dominated economy has a recent history of instability. Financial turmoil in the 1990s led to rapid loss in value, with bands, fixed rates and a free float all unsuccessful in stopping the decline.

* The bolivar's weakening has been tied to soaring inflation, which peaked at 103 percent in 1996 when the government of former President Rafael Caldera lifted price and foreign exchange controls.

* The complicated exchange system is perceived as cumbersome to outsiders, but Venezuelans are experts at navigating multiple rates. Critics of the system say it encourages corruption as officials can offer access to the better of the rates.

* During the 1970s, Venezuela's currency was one of the strongest in the region, enabling its people to enjoy plenty of foreign travel and shopping. Venezuelans were known, one joke went, for always saying "Dame dos!" (Give me two!) when stocking up on expensive goods in Miami during those days. (Reporting by Caracas Newsroom)