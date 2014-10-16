(Adds comments by Maduro, updates oil prices)
By Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Oct 16 The yield on Venezuela's
benchmark global bond hit its highest level since the global
financial crisis on Thursday, driven by a continuing slide in
oil prices and concerns about the nation's ability to pay.
The Global 27 bond was yielding 18.45 percent,
just shy of the 19.43 percent yield in February 2009 when credit
markets were still reeling following the collapse of U.S.
investment banks.
Yields on other Venezuelan bonds also rose, with the Global
2022 bond hitting a record-high yield of 22.76 percent.
Crude oil, the country's principal export that provides
nearly all of its hard currency, has suffered a four-month rout
driven by concerns about the global economy. Crude prices on
Thursday spiked on a combination of technical buying and options
expiry for U.S. crude.
Despite the market anxiety, Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said the OPEC member had enough resources for debt
payments including state oil company PDVSA's $3 billion bond due
at the end of the month.
"We are going to continue meeting our commitments," Maduro
said during a televised broadcast. "We've got some payments at
the end of October. We're ready to pay."
Investors expect that PDVSA will make that payment in full
but have concerns about Venezuela's capacity in the medium-term,
said Francisco Ghersi, managing director at Knossos Asset
Management, which only invests in Venezuelan bonds.
"What worries the market is whether Venezuela has the
capacity to pay going forward," he said.
Venezuelan bonds now pay on average more than 18 percentage
points more than comparable U.S. Treasury bills, according to
JPMorgan's Emerging Market Bond Index.
That is higher than any other emerging market, including
Ukraine which is wrestling with an insurrection and Argentina,
which is currently in default.
Venezuela's high-yielding bonds, combined with its huge oil
reserves and significant offshore assets, make them attractive
to emerging market bond funds that want to boost returns for
investors.
But institutional investors say the bonds' volatility make
them difficult to sell because few brokers want to have large
amounts of them in their portfolio. As a result, the sale of any
significant quantity of Venezuelan debt can cause big price
swings.
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
and Andrew Hay)