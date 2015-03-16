US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
CARACAS, March 16 Venezuela has paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond that came due on Monday, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said via Twitter.
The payment included 70 million euros in interest, Marco said.
Concerns the OPEC nation could default on its bonds amid low oil prices have pushed yields to the second-highest of any emerging market nation.
President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default speculation as a right-wing smear campaign against his socialist government and insists the country will meet all debt commitments. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth)
