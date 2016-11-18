By Girish Gupta
CARACAS Nov 18 Venezuela has rejoined an
international pact to curtail the smuggling of conflict
diamonds, vowing to resume issuing export certificates to
guarantee the minerals are not being used to finance war or
violent activity.
The minerals-rich South American country stopped issuing
export certificates in 2005 and unilaterally removed itself
three years later as an active participant in the Kimberley
Process.
The international pact was set up in 2003 to curtail the
diamond smuggling that was fueling civil wars in Africa,
popularized as "blood diamonds."
Members of Kimberley met this week in the United Arab
Emirates and unanimously agreed to reincorporate the nation, the
Venezuelan government said on Friday, in a potential boost to
the OPEC country's struggling economy.
"With this decision ... the production and commercialization
of Venezuelan diamonds will be devoted to the high standards of
quality, solvency and security in world diamond activity," said
a statement from the Mining Ministry.
The news came as crisis-hit Venezuela seeks to stimulate
mining investment in its southern, jungle-covered area that is
rich in gold and diamonds.
A resumption of legal exports could boost an economy beset
with triple-digit inflation and shortages of basic foods that
has led to millions of Venezuelans suffering from hunger.
"Venezuela is moving towards economic diversification and
the sustained strengthening of its international reserves," a
government statement added.
International reserves are down more than 25 percent in the
last year, with the country dependent on oil - whose price has
tumbled - for 94 percent of its export revenue.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Kimberley's 2016 chair, visited Venezuela
in February in order to expedite the process of readmitting the
country.
According to official figures, before 2005 Venezuela was a
small diamond exporter, producing just 3,000 carats per month.
However, a Reuters investigation in 2012 showed that
diamonds mined deep in the Amazon were being smuggled across
borders and given falsified papers, flouting the agreement.
Wildcat mines are still common in the jungle-filled area,
and it is unclear if Venezuela has a sustainable plan to reduce
their presence.
While Venezuela's stones are not "blood diamonds" as such,
the pact's founders fear their existence may give other
diamond-producing nations, like Zimbabwe, an excuse to turn a
blind eye to other violations of the Kimberley pact.
