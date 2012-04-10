CARACAS A Costa Rican kidnapped during the weekend in the latest attack on foreign diplomats in Venezuela has been freed and is in good health, the government said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to police investigation and pressure, we achieved the liberation of the Costa Rican diplomat," Venezuelan Interior Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Twitter. He promised full details of the operation later in the day.

Various diplomats stationed in Venezuela have been victims of robberies and "express" kidnappings in recent months and one consul's daughter was shot dead at a police roadblock.

Guillermo Cholele, a trade attache at the Costa Rican Embassy in Caracas, was seized on Sunday night as he returned to his home in La Urbina, a middle-class neighborhood in the eastern part of the capital.

"He is in good physical state, under police protection en route to meet up with his family," El Aissami said.

