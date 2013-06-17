BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing says entered into agreements with China Eastern Airlines
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
NEW YORK, June 17 Standard & Poor's on Monday downgraded the sovereign foreign currency credit rating for Venezuela to B from B-plus.
S&P's move brings it in line with Moody's Investors Service's current rating of B2 while Fitch Ratings remains one notch higher at B-plus. Both Moody's and Fitch have negative outlooks on the credit.
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
* Banks receive central bank nod to commence talks - sources (Adds details of potential merger, background)