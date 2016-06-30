NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. prosecutors have charged
a new defendant accused of participating in a scheme with two
nephews of Venezuela's first lady to transport a multi-hundred
kilogram load of cocaine to the United States.
An indictment filed on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan
accused Roberto De Jesus Soto Garcia of participating in
meetings in Honduras and agreeing to facilitate the cocaine's
arrival at a Honduran airport on its way to the United States.
The indictment said he agreed to participate in the drug
venture with, among others, Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas
and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, who are both nephews of
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores.
The indictment charges Soto Garcia with conspiracy to import
cocaine into the United States. It was unclear if he had an
attorney or was in custody, and contact information could not be
immediately located.
The nephews' case, announced after their arrest in November
in Haiti, has been an embarrassment for Maduro, who has been
facing a political and economic crisis in Venezuela. Flores in
January called her nephews' arrest a "kidnapping."
The case is also one of a series of enforcement actions and
investigations by U.S. authorities that have linked individuals
connected to the Venezuelan government to drug trafficking.
A U.S. law enforcement source has said the nephews met a
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant in Honduras in
October and sought help sending 800 kilograms of cocaine to the
United States via an airport on the Honduran island of Roatan.
The indictment against Soto Garcia said that in meetings
recorded by law enforcement, he agreed to provide information
about the airport's schedule, assist in the cocaine-laden
aircraft's arrival, and remove drugs from the plane.
The indictment said he also agreed to take steps to evade
detection by Honduran customs and law enforcement. The
indictment references two meetings that took place in November
in Honduras, including one with Flores de Freitas.
A lawyer for Campo Flores declined comment, while a lawyer
for Flores de Freitas did not respond to a request for comment.
Both nephews have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose
office is handling the case, had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Michael
Perry)