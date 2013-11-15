CARACAS Nov 14 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Thursday that authorities had arrested more than
100 "bourgeois" businessmen in a crackdown on alleged
price-gouging since the weekend.
"We have more than 100 of the bourgeoisie behind bars at the
moment," Maduro said in a speech to the nation.
The socialist leader, who won a vote to replace the late
Hugo Chavez in April, said his government was preparing new
regulations to limit businesses' profits to between 15 percent
and 30 percent. Authorities say unscrupulous companies have been
hiking prices of electronics and other goods more than 1,000
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by
Bill Trott)