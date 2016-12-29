BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS Dec 29 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government is extending the use of 100-bolivar notes until Jan. 20.
Maduro had said these bills would no longer serve as legal tender as of Jan. 2, as the OPEC nation brings in higher-denomination bills in response to triple-digit inflation. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."