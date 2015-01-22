CARACAS Jan 21 President Nicolas Maduro said he
was modifying Venezuela's complex currency controls but would
stick to a three-tier system with cheap dollars guaranteed for
food and medicine imports at the existing strongest rate of 6.3
dollars.
Currently, Venezuela operates three rates - 6.3 for
essential goods, and two rates via the central bank known as
Sicad 1 and Sicad 2 which offer limited amounts of dollars for
around 12 and 50 bolivars respectively.
Maduro said Sicad 1 and Sicad 2 would be merged, though he
did not say what the new rate would be.
A third mechanism would be created to offer dollars via
private brokers, he said, without giving details.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)