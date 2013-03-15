CARACAS, March 15 Venezuela's central bank may
auction U.S. dollars in a second official currency exchange
mechanism designed to improve the supply of greenbacks and
counter black market trading, newspapers said on Friday.
Acting president Nicolas Maduro said this week that the
OPEC-member country's government had decided on a second
complementary system to run parallel to state currency board
Cadivi's sale of a restricted amount of dollars at a fixed rate
of 6.3 bolivars.
The second system, the newspapers said, would be via direct
sales of dollars from oil revenues, as opposed to a similar
mechanism in the past, known as Sitme, based on bond
transactions.
"The central bank will fix the official price, which will
rise or fall depending on the daily offer of dollars," El
Nacional said, quoting an unidentified source with knowledge of
the plan.
Venezuela devalued its bolivar currency by 32 percent last
month in the fifth such move in a decade under the socialist
rule of President Hugo Chavez. He died last week of cancer, and
his interim replacement Maduro is running for election in April.
After that devaluation, the black market rate for dollars
jumped to about four times the new official rate.
Businesses have for years complained about restrictions on
access to foreign currency, while the government says it is
obliged to maintain controls to counter speculative trading.
Another newspaper, El Universal, said the new parallel
mechanism could have a price of about 9 bolivars to the dollar.
That would compare with 5.3 for the old Sitme system.
"This new scheme will represent the end of the devaluation,"
El Universal said.
Maduro, who is being closely watched by financial markets
for details of post-Chavez economic policies, said this week the
new "complementary" currency system would be "completely
different" from those in the past.
"It is ready, there are a few details left to sort out," he
said in a television interview. "We hope to announce and
activate it very soon and involve all sectors."