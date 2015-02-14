CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuela will announce a change
of policy soon on gasoline, the finance minister said in an
interview broadcast on Friday, signaling the OPEC nation is
moving ahead with along-awaited hike in the world's cheapest
fuel.
Gasoline is so heavily subsidized in Venezuela that one U.S.
cent buys about 5 gallons, costing the government as much as $12
billion annually and spurring a lucrative business in smuggling
fuel across the border to neighboring Colombia.
President Nicolas Maduro has suggested a fuel price hike as
a means of improving state finances amid a tumble in crude
prices, but has repeatedly balked at doing so because many
Venezuelans view cheap fuel as a birthright.
"Soon there will be important announcements on the issue of
gasoline," Marco said in an interview with regional television
network Telesur. "A piece of candy cannot cost more than a litre
of gasoline."
The announcement, slammed by opposition sympathisers via
social media, came on the eve of the carnival holiday during
which Venezuelans are often on vacation.
It also followed a 70 percent currency devaluation launched
on Thursday.
Venezuela has for decades subsidised gasoline and diesel for
local consumption. A gasoline price hike in 1989 helped trigger
three days of rioting that left hundreds and perhaps thousands
dead after.
Fuel prices were raised in 1997 without any violent
protests, but late socialist leader Hugo Chavez kept prices low
throughout a decade-long oil boom.
Years of double-digit inflation have steadily chipped away
at price to the point that drivers routinely leave more in tips
to gas station workers than they pay for fuel.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Kim Coghill)