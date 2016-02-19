CARACAS Feb 19 Venezuela's 1989 fuel price hike
helped spark riots that left hundreds dead, traumatized the
country and spooked future presidents from touching the world's
cheapest fuel.
Yet the most significant rise since then hit pumps on Friday
across the crisis-hit OPEC producer with barely a murmur.
That was because the price hike, which translated to 1,329
percent for 91-octane-rated gasoline and 6,086 percent for 95
octane, still left fuel as one of the cheapest buys in the
country. Besides, many of the country's 29 million people have
bigger worries on their minds these days.
Venezuela's 91 octane gasoline now costs 1 bolivar per liter
and 95 octane gasoline 6 bolivars - the latter being 60 U.S.
cents at the strongest official rate, but just $0.006 on the
black market.
"A liter of water is still more expensive than a liter of
fuel!" said Raul Ramirez, a taxi driver, as he filled up his
beat-up blue cab. "They should have increased it a bit more.
This price is still a loss for the government."
Small lines formed at some stations before Friday, but they
were a far cry from the now ubiquitous food lines that can
stretch for blocks.
The increase could fan the flames of already raging
inflation by triggering higher transport and food prices. It
also comes at a time when Venezuelans are already struggling to
overcome worsening shortages of everything from toilet paper to
painkillers.
"I agree with the increase, but it is not the right time for
the country," said Andres, 30, an architect waiting to refuel
his motorbike.
BIGGER ISSUES
Late socialist president Hugo Chavez admitted domestic fuel
prices needed to rise, but held them steady throughout a
decade-long oil boom.
With prices static since a small bump nearly 20 years ago,
many Venezuelans deem cheap fuel as a birthright, though the
subsidy was costing the government some $12.5 billion a year.
Friday's increase will ease the balance sheets at state oil
company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) as it
struggles with low oil prices which Maduro has said are near
production costs as major debt obligations loom.
"With this much I used to pay for fuel all year and still
have change!" joked accounting student Michael Padilla, 27, as
he handed the pump attendant a wad of low-denomination bills to
fill his Jeep.
But with inflation now raising some prices weekly, the
effect of the measure will soon be diluted. The new prices also
will not dissuade rampant smuggling of fuel into Colombia.
"It's not enough to resolve this crisis," Padilla added,
grimacing.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and G Crosse)