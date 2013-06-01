* Economy grew 0.7 pct in Q1 vs 5.9 pct a year earlier
* Slowdown follows heavy government spending in 2012
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, May 31 Venezuela's economy slowed
sharply in the first quarter, the central bank said on Friday,
auguring a difficult year for the OPEC nation that is already
struggling with galloping inflation and shortages of basic
consumer goods.
The economy grew only 0.7 percent compared with 5.9 percent
the same period a year earlier, influenced by lower growth in
the oil sector and a contraction in construction.
A lack of hard currency that left businesses struggling to
import key consumer products also contributed to the
disappointing figure, the bank said. Venezuelans have struggled
in recent months to find goods ranging from wheat flour to
toilet paper.
The news is a blow to new President Nicolas Maduro, whose
popularity depends on continuing the heavy spending of his
predecessor, the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez. Maduro won
by only 1.5 percentage points in April and opposition leaders
are challenging the results.
With inflation at nearly 30 percent, Venezuela faces the
prospect of rising prices and slowing growth - economic malaise
known as "stagflation" - as well as growing questions about the
Chavez-era state-driven economic growth model.
"This confirms stagflation. The economy is stagnant and
inflation is rising, all of this with the price of oil at $104
(per barrel)," wrote Jose Guerra, a former central bank director
turned government critic, via Twitter.
A key factor was the 1.2-percent contraction of the
construction sector versus an expansion of 31.4 percent a year
earlier, the result of slowdown in a massive home-building
project last year.
Critics say that effort, which put hundreds of thousands of
families in new apartments and helped Chavez win re-election
five months before he died of cancer, constituted an
unsustainable stimulus to the economy.
The manufacturing sector - crucial for job creation - shrank
nearly 4 percent. State-run manufacturing, which expanded during
Chavez's six-year wave of nationalizations, contracted 12
percent.
GLOOMY OUTLOOK
Economists had widely predicted a slowing of government
spending in the first quarter from its torrid pace of 2012, when
Chavez showered the country with social spending on homes,
pensions for the elderly and stipends for poor mothers.
Central Bank President Edmee Betancourt on Thursday said
Chavez's death "disrupted" the economy.
Months of uncertainty over the state of his health and more
than a week of official mourning after he died likely
contributed to the slowdown.
Chavez was widely supported among the poor who benefited
from his social spending programs. Soaring oil prices kept
government coffers full, and a consistently expanding economy
ensured victories at the ballot box.
Maduro, Chavez's anointed successor, now faces slowing
growth even though the price of oil - which provides more than
95 percent of Venezuela's export revenue - has remained strong.
"Probably in the third or fourth quarter we're going to be
in negative territory with an economic contraction of 1
percentage point," said Angel Garcia of economic consultancy
Econometrica, a harsh critic of the government.
Government supporters scoff at the opposition's gloomy
forecasts, noting that many of Wall Street's dire predictions
have proven to be considerably off the mark.
The Maduro administration is targeting 6-percent growth and
15-percent inflation for 2013.
A weaker economy may spur concerns among foreign investors
who have for years flocked to the country's lucrative bonds
despite Chavez's diatribes against capitalism.
Opposition leaders say the only solution is a gradual
transition away from the Chavez-era policies such as frequent
nationalizations and rigid price controls to convince private
businesses to resume investment.
But Maduro's slim victory in April gives him little room to
reverse the main planks of his predecessor's "21st century
socialism" that included dramatic state takeovers and
confrontations with businesses.
Many of his supporters, unimpressed by his
1.5-percentage-point election win, will want him to show the
same social largesse as Chavez.
He will likely seek to spur the economy through state
spending, but stretched public finances and the threat of
worsening inflation may make this difficult.